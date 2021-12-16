Solvares Group Strengthens Position as European Champion for Resource Optimisation and Expands Portfolio with Transport Management Experts Opheo

FLS - FAST LEAN SMART parent Solvares Group continues to strengthen its position as European leader for resource optimisation: With the acquisition of Opheo Solutions GmbH, the Group is expanding its portfolio to include solutions for truck dispatching and route optimisation in the transport sector and is continuing its course of strategic growth.