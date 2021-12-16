Solvares Group Strengthens Position as European Champion for Resource Optimisation and Expands Portfolio with Transport Management Experts Opheo
FLS - FAST LEAN SMART parent Solvares Group continues to strengthen its position as European leader for resource optimisation: With the acquisition of Opheo Solutions GmbH, the Group is expanding its portfolio to include solutions for truck dispatching and route optimisation in the transport sector and is continuing its course of strategic growth.
Reading, United Kingdom, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As a SaaS-based software provider, Opheo is an ideal fit for Solvares' strategic course. Opheo optimises route planning across truck dispatching. This industry focus is on logistics for building materials and food & beverage, among others. The software automates the dispatch process and relieves dispatch teams of all calculations. Thanks to AI-based route optimisation and smart forecasting algorithms, kilometres can be reduced and transport resources better utilised. Opheo combines route planning, route optimisation, telematics, and ETA forecasting in a modern workplace environment for dispatchers and drivers - the digital transport control centre.
Opheo, with its 50 employees is now the fourth company in the Solvares Group. The beginning of the group was the acquisition of FLS - FAST LEAN SMART in 2018. FLS GmbH (CEO Dr. Jens Stief) is the technology leader for route optimisation and specialises in software-supported real-time optimisation for efficient scheduling, route and delivery planning of vehicle, expert, and technician fleets.
Before Opheo, Austria’s impactit GmbH and Germany’s Städtler Logistik joined in 2021. With its SaaS solution portatour®, impactit (CEO Matthias Grünberger) offers its customers targeted and personalised tour planning and route planning, especially in field service optimisation for sales, consulting, and service. Städtler Logistik (CEO Michael Reichle) optimises complex and company-specific logistics and transport processes with software products such as TRAMPAS and LP/2. It takes control of governance tasks such as freight auditing for its customers and has been advising on all logistics issues for over 60 years.
With the third M&A expansion this year, the Solvares Group demonstrates its ability to grow dynamically through mergers & acquisitions. The continued focus is that the group grows sustainably - as a team and to the benefit of all involved. Thus, Dr. Stefan Anschütz, CEO of Opheo, will continue his entrepreneurial work at Solvares and play a key role in driving growth in the tour optimisation business segment both strategically and operationally: "Solvares convinced me because I can continue to act as an entrepreneur, but move as part of a team with related businesses and entrepreneurs. This allows me to focus primarily on my product and my clients while benefiting from the know-how and synergies of the group," says Stefan Anschütz and adds: "Opheo joining the Solvares Group is a booster for the growth of our business."
Dr. Jens Stief, CEO of Solvares Group, is pleased with the group’s strengthening: "Stefan Anschütz complements our management team in the field of logistics and will help us to further expand the route planning segment in particular. Opheo enhances our penetrating power in logistics with a universally applicable intelligent product as well as a motivated and capable team."
The Solvares Group is backed by its investment partner DBAG (Deutsche Beteiligungs AG). Like the Solvares Group, DBAG is thus focusing on SaaS-based solutions, a future market in the field of logistics along the entire value chain. Ragnar Geerdts, member of the management board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: "With Opheo, Solvares Group is consistently pursuing its buy-and-build strategy to position itself as a European champion for resource optimisation and to grow both organically and through M&A."
Solvares Group
Solvares Group is the European market leader for optimisation along the entire value chain - from sales to field service and transport logistics to service. The focus is on intelligent resource optimisation through best-of-breed solutions and AI-based software. With 264 employees at 8 locations in 4 countries, the group offers companies from a wide range of industries smart and innovative tools as well as expertise in logistics, route planning and service optimisation that has grown over 60 years. The Solvares Group was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Heikendorf near Kiel.
James Alex Waldron
+44 1183 800189
https://www.fastleansmart.com/en/
