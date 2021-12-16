New Sumida SMD Power Inductors Are Constructed from Low-Loss Ferrite Core
High-Efficiency Power Inductors from New Yorker Electronics are Magnetically Shielded for Low Core Loss
Northvale, NJ, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced the availability of the new Sumida CDB38D38 line of high-efficiency power inductors from Sumida Group. Like other types in the CDB series, this new surface mount inductor is magnetically shielded with low DCR tolerance and high efficiency. The CDB Inductor Series is designed for low ferrite core loss.
The new CDB38D38NP-R065MC has an inductance of 0.065% ±20% and a saturation current of 24.5A max, while the CDB38D38NP-R10PC has an inductance of 0.1 ±25% and a saturation current of 14.5A max. Both versions have a typical DCR of 0.32mOhm at 20°.
Features & Benefits:
· Ferrite core construction
· Magnetically shielded
· 4.0 x 4.0 x 4.0mm
· Operating Temperature -40°C and +125°C
· Product weight: 0.25g
· Moisture Sensitivity Level: 1
Applications:
· Multi-phase and Vcore regulators
· Voltage Regulator Modules (VRMs)
· Application specific integrated circuits (ASIC)
· Battery Power Systems
The new Sumida Power Inductor series will commonly be used in Multi-phase and Vcore Regulators, and server and desktop Voltage Regulator Modules (VRMs), CPUs and GPUs. Other usages will include application specific integrated circuits (ASIC), high power density and data networking density, graphics cards, and battery power systems.
Sumida Group manufactures inductive components and modules for consumer electronics, automotive and industrial markets. New Yorker Electronics distributes Sumida Power Inductors & RF Inductors, Power Transformers, Signal Magnetics, EMC Coils, Sensors and Actuators, Automotive modules, Magnetic materials, Ceramics, EMS and Flexible Connections and components for medical equipment.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in the commercial, industrial, and aerospace/defense, markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
