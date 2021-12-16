Justice Tax Embraces Holiday Spirit by Supporting Toys for Tots
Jacksonville, FL, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The holidays are all about giving, and Justice Tax embraced the spirit of Christmas by donating new toys to Toys for Tots.
About Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps that distributes toys to children whose families may be economically disadvantaged during Christmas. Justice Tax was drawn to Toys for Tots as many of their employees are parents themselves and understand the desire to provide for your children – especially this time of year. The employees of Justice Tax came together donated a variety of toys for children of all ages, where they waited under the Christmas tree at the Justice Tax Headquarters until our box was full and ready to go.
“As a business owner and a father, I felt very drawn to Toys for Tots,” said Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax. “I understand the joy that one feels when giving their children gifts, and every child deserves to enjoy a surprise on Christmas morning,” President Valinho continued. “Giving is very important at Justice Tax. Our entire business model is based on giving help and bringing justice to taxpayers, and it is paramount for us to continue giving in every way possible.”
About Justice Tax, LLC
Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue their mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC have assisted consumers with financial struggles. They have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to Justice Tax than their relationship with their clients. Each interaction they share with their clients is held with the care they would expect themselves. Justice Tax strives for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all. Don’t fight the alone – call today at 888-545-6007
