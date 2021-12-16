Movetes Launches PLAY Collection in Time for the Holidays
West Palm Beach, FL, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Movetes’ latest collection is inspired by PLAY and comes to the table with seven pieces. You’ll spot new colorways to a couple of their existing items; the ever so soft Aubrey Sweater now comes in a stunning goldfinch and their water/outdoor-inspired Sun Flex Mock is available in an empire blue with the pearl print. In addition to the tried and true, Movetes launches an Impact Jacket, Bubble Skort, Simone Top, and a Get Up & Go Hoodie.
These new items break the mold when it comes to sportswear and deliver versatile pieces that can be worn day or night. No matter your lifestyle, Movetes aims to provide well-tailored apparel that can be used for layering, running errands, or getting out on the golf course. Movetes activewear features moisture-wicking properties, 4-way stretch, and sun protection. Every piece in the Movetes PLAY collection provides great functionality and details. Every stitch is purposely placed, yet adds to the luxurious quality and craftsmanship of their pieces. T
Movetes was founded by Maureen Carruthers in 2016 to give women options to style their own lives, to feel confident and chic while balancing life. Plus every piece in the Movetes collection is designed and created with sustainability in mind. Each piece makes use of intentional materials you can feel good about, like recycled polyester and organic cotton.
Movetes.com
