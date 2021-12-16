Loveforce International Introduces Ms. Right to Real Love
On Friday, December 17th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles by Teacherz and inRchild and giveaway a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 17th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles. The two singles will be By Teacherz and inRchild. Loveforce International will also give away a book in honor of the two new digital singles.
The song by Alternative Rock Band Teacherz is entitled “Looking For Real Love is a fast paced, short alternative rock song. Lyrically it is about the quest to find authentic love. The first and second verses are about particular individuals. The third verse is about people in general.
inRchild’s “Ms. Right” is an upbeat R&B song. Lyrically it is about a man who was with a woman who seemed perfect for him but wasn’t. Now he is looking for someone who is the exact opposite of what his ex was.
The book being given away is both the English and Spanish e-book versions of The Physical, Mental and Spiritual Pandemic Survival Guide, (lo fisic0, mental y espiritual Guia de supervivencia pandemica). The guide was written by three different authors, Mark Wilkins, Dr. Goose and The Prophet of Life. The book provides practical information about surviving any pandemic. It was written with families in mind.
“This week we have two solid digital single releases and a powerful, relevant digital e-book release,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
Both the English and Spanish versions of the e-book will be given away on Friday, December 17th, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two new digital singles will be distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
