Clariti Ends the Year Strong with Increased Adoption of Its Context-Based Team Communication Platform
Unique all-in-one platform connects chat, email, call, documents and to-do by Context.
Fort Lee, NJ, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CCE Technologies, Inc., a technology startup based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, finished the year strong on the back of strong adoption of Clariti (www.clariti.app), an all-in-one platform for teams for context-based communication.
Since its initial launch, small and medium businesses have increasingly embraced Clariti as a one-stop-shop for all their team communication needs, including chats, calls, emails, to-dos, files and more. Besides obvious cost advantages from not having to invest in multiple apps, the productivity gains resulting from having all their work linked together by context, has proved to be invaluable for small businesses who stay competitive by being nimble and taking fast decisions.
Clariti brings chats, calls, emails, documents and to-dos “together” and links them by context to deliver clarity.
Chat directly from an email and help break the cycle of replies and forwards to get everyone in the loop.
Chat participants see reference email instantly without actually forwarding the email
Everyone knows the context immediately – email contents tell the story
Discussions and decisions move quickly – Participants stay focused & make effective contributions
Create to-dos and calendar events directly from a chat or an email. As a result, To-Do’s are always linked to the work
Create a To-Do from the chat in one step – No need for a separate To-Do app
Know the context immediately – No need to stress recalling when your task pops up
Work confidently – Knowing you haven’t forgotten anything
Move seamlessly between calls and chats for richer team discussions.
Resolve issues quickly – Talk instead of typing long messages
Provide context easily – Chat messages tell the story
Work efficiently – Richer discussions with screen-sharing
Clariti is packed with features to drive effective communications seamlessly with people within the company and outside. Some of the key features of Clariti includes:
Full-featured email client
One-on-one & group chats with people in your team
Chat with people outside your team using OrbitChat
Direct & Conference calling and screen-sharing
Calendar for To-dos/Events
Built-in document storage
Cloud storage integration
Chat directly from an email – no need to forward emails
Create to-do from email or chat to preserve context
Easy organizing using Discussions and TopicFolders
Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.
Clariti has received rave reviews from industry analysts and been featured in several leading publications including HostingAdvice, Futurism, Entrepreneur, Computer World, VentureBeat, PCWorld, BoingBoing and Black Enterprise among others.
Clariti is available for free for all users. Premium features are available for a low monthly fee. For complete pricing information, visit clariti.app/pricing/.
