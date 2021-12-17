Amid Strategic Growth, Encompass Agency Announces Rebrand
Unveils logo redesign, new agency location, and launch of satellite office.
Buffalo, NY, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Encompass Agency, an independently owned and operated insurance agency based in Buffalo, NY, has announced a rebrand which reflects the company’s evolution, culture, and expansion. The rebrand comes amid unprecedented strategic growth, namely the relocation of the agency’s primary headquarters, the launch of a satellite office, and expansion of their service area into several other states.
“I wanted to incorporate the heart and soul of Buffalo into our brand and corporate image,” said agency principal and CEO, Taylor Haines. “Our logo is modern, sharp, and reflects the culture of our organization, while our slogan – Insurance Made with #Buffalove – is an expression of dedication to our clients and our community.”
Earlier this year, Encompass Agency moved its headquarters to a new, larger location at 529 French Road in Buffalo, NY. The building sits between two major roadways, providing easy access for clients. The agency shares office space with an accounting firm and Haines hopes to leverage the synergies between these adjoining businesses in ways that provide convenience and ease of doing business for their clients.
Shortly after the relocation, Encompass Agency launched a satellite office, Jordan First, in Haines’s hometown of Jordan, NY. Agency staff, along with clients and community members, celebrated with an open house on October 18th at the new office at 21 N. Main Street, approximately 20 miles west of Syracuse.
“Recently, Jordan has begun to see a revitalization in business and residential ownership as an affordable, quiet alternative to Syracuse. Additionally, Jordan, Elbridge and surrounding small rural towns have limited choices for a truly independent agent,” says Haines. “Jordan First now supports this underserviced area and provides a wide portfolio of insurance products that satisfy the diverse needs of our clients.”
Encompass Agency’s growth also includes expansion of its client base into the states of Ohio and South Carolina, and now operates in seven states – NY, PA, TN, VA, FL, OH and SC.
Haines became the sole proprietor of Encompass Agency in 2021 following the retirement of founder Donald Marinucci. Encompass Agency is a member of Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast.
About Encompass Agency
A SAN member agency since 2013, Encompass Agency has primary headquarters in Buffalo, NY, with satellite office Jordan First, located in Jordan, NY. The agency offers virtual service in the states of NY, PA, TN, VA, FL, OH and SC. For more information, call 800-484-9712, email taylor@encupstate.com, or visit encompassupstate.com.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
“I wanted to incorporate the heart and soul of Buffalo into our brand and corporate image,” said agency principal and CEO, Taylor Haines. “Our logo is modern, sharp, and reflects the culture of our organization, while our slogan – Insurance Made with #Buffalove – is an expression of dedication to our clients and our community.”
Earlier this year, Encompass Agency moved its headquarters to a new, larger location at 529 French Road in Buffalo, NY. The building sits between two major roadways, providing easy access for clients. The agency shares office space with an accounting firm and Haines hopes to leverage the synergies between these adjoining businesses in ways that provide convenience and ease of doing business for their clients.
Shortly after the relocation, Encompass Agency launched a satellite office, Jordan First, in Haines’s hometown of Jordan, NY. Agency staff, along with clients and community members, celebrated with an open house on October 18th at the new office at 21 N. Main Street, approximately 20 miles west of Syracuse.
“Recently, Jordan has begun to see a revitalization in business and residential ownership as an affordable, quiet alternative to Syracuse. Additionally, Jordan, Elbridge and surrounding small rural towns have limited choices for a truly independent agent,” says Haines. “Jordan First now supports this underserviced area and provides a wide portfolio of insurance products that satisfy the diverse needs of our clients.”
Encompass Agency’s growth also includes expansion of its client base into the states of Ohio and South Carolina, and now operates in seven states – NY, PA, TN, VA, FL, OH and SC.
Haines became the sole proprietor of Encompass Agency in 2021 following the retirement of founder Donald Marinucci. Encompass Agency is a member of Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast.
About Encompass Agency
A SAN member agency since 2013, Encompass Agency has primary headquarters in Buffalo, NY, with satellite office Jordan First, located in Jordan, NY. The agency offers virtual service in the states of NY, PA, TN, VA, FL, OH and SC. For more information, call 800-484-9712, email taylor@encupstate.com, or visit encompassupstate.com.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
Contact
SAN GroupContact
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com
Categories