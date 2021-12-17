Axiomtek and Genetec Collaborate to Offer Turnkey Solution for Mass Transit Authorities
Axiomtek and Genetec Inc. have joined forces to deliver turnkey security and operation appliances designed to help mass transit authorities and system integrators efficiently deploy a unified onboard system for bus and railway applications.
City of Industry, CA, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek and Genetec offer a unified security platform that promise easy project development and great flexibility for customization. Genetec™ Streamvault™ appliances combine Axiomtek's expertise in designing and manufacturing embedded computer solutions for system integrators, OEMs and ODMs with Genetec's state-of-the-art security intelligence, and operations software. The platform is near future-proof. It features rich interfaces; an extensive ecosystem for future expansion and adaptation to emerging security threats; a long product lifespan and support; and, ultimately, great long-term value with an excellent return on investment for customers.
The Streamvault appliances are enabled by the powerful Axiomtek UST500-517-FL hardware. Axiomtek UST500-517-FL is scalable and offers rich features including integrated 16 PoE ports that are available in RJ-45 or M12 connectors for IP cameras. It provides a full scope of power protection technology that includes ACC on/off delay and over/under voltage protection. By providing it as a Streamvault appliance, it is pre-validated to work well with Genetec Security Center. This partnership enables streamlined deployment, built-in cybersecurity hardening, assured compatibility and continued software support for all Axiomtek UST500-517-FL units sold through the Genetec Streamvault SVR line of appliances.
"Genetec and Axiomtek are working together to provide innovative options for mass transit and system integrator customers with flexible, easy-to-deploy all-in-one solutions," said Sharon Huang, product manager of the Transportation Division at Axiomtek. "Our best-in-class embedded systems are designed specifically for transportation operations and to deliver consistent performance on moving vehicles subject to various road conditions. Combining with Genetec Security Center, our customers can unify functions and all user data so that they can enhance their operational efficiency and safety."
"The Genetec fleet monitoring solution requires robust onboard hardware with consistent performance," said Shawn Enides, Account Executive, Mobility, Genetec Inc. "Axiomtek has been providing us and our customers with scalable choices of reliable hardware solutions for many years. Our collaboration delivers synergy and true value to system integrators and end-users in the mass transit industry."
For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
