Scottsdale Philharmonic Performs Holiday Concert for Sold-Out Crowd, Announces Concert Dates in 2022
Scottsdale, AZ, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic recently performed its annual Holiday Concert to a sold-out crowd and announced its schedule for spring 2022 concerts at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, East Second St., Scottsdale.
“Santa, AKA Cello Player Charlie Bullen, opened the Holiday Concert,” says Joy Partridge, co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “We had a great response to the holiday music and were pleased to have Mayor David Ortega, Billie Jo Herberger and her daughter Lisa in attendance. The Scottsdale Philharmonic is very excited to be going into rehearsals for our February concert. Get your tickets early.”
All spring concerts will be held on Sundays, 4 to 6 p.m., beginning on Feb. 13. The Feb. 13 concert will feature conductors John Massaro and Dmitry Polyakov, and include will-known music selections such as “The Star-Spangled Banner” by John Stafford Smith arr. John Massaro; “O Sole Mio” by Eduardo di Capua, with Soloist Johnny Huerta; and “1812 Overture” by Pyotr llyich Tchaikovsky. A duet sung by Melissa Solomon and Johnny Huerta, and piano solo by Vitali Serebriakov also are featured on Feb. 13.
Dates for additional Sunday concerts of the 2022 season are March 27 and May 15. Ticket donations of $15 are available online (www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org), and the venue website lists the latest information about Covid protocols for the events.
About the Scottsdale Philharmonic
The mission of the Scottsdale Philharmonic is to provide the City of Scottsdale and surrounding communities with a professional symphony orchestra performing a series of traditional classical music concerts, making classical music available to audiences of all ages. The organization is funded by the support from its patrons, grantors and sponsors.
Over 85 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonic performances. The organization has been nominated five times for a Governor’s Arts Award. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
Contact
Scottsdale PhilharmonicContact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
