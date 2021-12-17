CyberTheory’s Steve King Joins Forbes Technology Council
King among elite group of technology leaders to join council.
Princeton, NJ, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Steve King, managing director of CyberTheory, a full-service cybersecurity marketing firm, was recently accepted into Forbes Technology Council. The council in an invitation-only organization for senior level technology executives.
Applicants to the council go through an intensive vetting process, and are chosen for their deep knowledge and extensive experience in the industry. King has worked in senior roles for the past 19 years in the technology industry including founding three cybersecurity startups, executive leadership positions at Wells Fargo and Memorex, and was a co-founder of Cambridge Systems Group. King is currently an executive with CyberTheory, a marketing advisory firm focused on servicing cybersecurity vendors, and a division of Information Security Media Group (ISMG). CyberTheory assists companies with their marketing strategies around cybersecurity, with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Acceptance in the Forbes Technology Council gives its members access to an elite community of technology leaders. Council members can virtual meet and discuss topics of importance to them, and members have the ability to publish their expert insights directly to Forbes.com.
“We are honored to welcome Steve King into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
“I am truly honored to be accepted into the Forbes Technology Council. This is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to what membership will provide – not only discussing and connecting with other leaders in cybersecurity, but being able to share my insights and thoughts with the broader technology community as well,” said King.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 28 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
