MacCase Launches Magic Keyboard Sleeve for 12.9 iPad Pro
Distinctive leather slipcase brings protection and style to Apple’s largest tablet, typing accessory and Pencil.
Carlsbad, CA, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MacCase has launched a leather Magic Keyboard Sleeve designed to work with the 12.9 iPad Pro and Apple’s Magic Keyboard. The new sleeve is the latest model to be added to MacCase’s Premium Leather Collection. The new slipcase can be used to store, protect and transport the tablet, the keyboard and the Apple Pencil.
“Apple’s Magic Keyboard, while functionally brilliant, doesn’t offer much protection beyond the front and rear covers. The corners and edges are still exposed. Moreover, the exterior of the keyboard is highly susceptible to dirt and stains. Our new Magic Keyboard Sleeve addresses these issues providing excellent storage and protection for the tablet, keyboard and Pencil during transport. The sleeve will go a long way to keeping the exterior of the keyboard clean as well,” stated Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.
The company’s leather iPad Pro cases are favored by professionals around the world due to their timeless designs and unrelenting quality. The new sleeves are on pre-order and will be available in pebble grain black and the company’s famous, distressed “vintage” brown. The slipcase is also available as part of MacCase’s Custom Program where the customer can create a bespoke version based on the many options available. More information on new Magic Keyboard Sleeve can be found at the company’s website, https://www.mac-case.com/collections/ipad-pro-sleeves-s/products/magic-keyboard-sleeve
About MacCase
MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1998. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. MacCase products can be found at Staples.com, B&H Camera, ClickHere2Shop.com, Shopladder.com, Walmart.com, OfficeDepot.com and MacMall. MacCase products can also be purchased directly at https://www.mac-case.com
