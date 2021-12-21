Bullbone Crypto Launching Token Focused on Integrating Cryptocurrency Into $6 Billion Global, Online Men's Health Industry with Eyes on Future Metaverse Expansion
BullBone Crypto is a project designed to launch a crypto token into the global, online men's health industry to provide more privacy, faster payments, and greater access to men's health services regardless of location.
Miami, FL, December 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bullbone Crypto ($BULLBONE) is a hyper-deflationary, crypto token on the binance smart chain that integrates tokenomic strategies similar to Safemoon Protocol and other hyper-deflationary tokens that employ holder redistribution through fees per transaction. Bullbone differs from other redistribution protocol in that this project has reduced the transaction fees (8%) by eliminating the automated burn protocol and replacing it with a scheduled, weekly, manual burn of token supply (BullBurn). Bullbone will manually burn 40% of its unissued token supply within the first five weeks of live trading.
Bullbone Crypto is unlike other hyper-deflationary tokens and meme coins in that Bullbone Crypto enters its initial phase with real world applications and usage in its roadmap. Bullbone Crypto believes that they can move meme tokens to their next evolutionary step by creating cryptocurrency directed at building communities and attaching to specific brands or sectors within business, industry and medicine.
Bullbone will focus on integrating its token into men's health, specifically online men's health services, e-medicine, e-pharmacy and (eventually) e-medicine consultation and appointments delivered through the Metaverse. According to the Online Pharmacy Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020 - 2025, the global online pharmacy market is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 20% over the next four years. This is an increase to over $139 billion from approximately $50 billion currently. Online men's health services represent a large portion of the current online, medicine trend with a $6 billion total valuation for services through companies such as Ro, Hims, BlueChew, and others. These companies focus on treatments for hormonal imbalance, fatigue, weight gain, ED, and other services that some may consider embarrassing. This is an untapped market that is uniquely situated for incorporation of block chain technology and cryptocurrency. Bullbone Crypto believes that this currency project can stand as a working “proof of concept” for the incorporation of cryptocurrency in all medicine delivered through certified, online delivery systems.
Bullbone will seek to partner with these services to create a currency that the client can use to purchase treatments and consultation providing an extra layer of privacy and security offered through block chain technology. Bullbone Crypto believes that as the online medicine and e-pharmacy trend grows it will naturally move into the Metaverse. This will allow for face-to-face consultations and specialized care regardless of geographic location while also reducing the friction of an awkward doctor's office visit. Bullbone is working to be accepted as a currency for these treatments regardless of geographic location allowing for treatment anywhere while also allowing the client to shop for the best price for treatment between medical providers and nations.
The pre-sale for Bullbone begins January 15, 2022 at 22:00 UTC. Find out more about Bullbone Crypto and get updated information at:
Website: www.bullbone.com
Twitter: @bullbonecrypto
Telegram: t.me/BullBone
