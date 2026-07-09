“Can NFTs Empower Communities”: MiamiCoin Invites All to Speaker Panel Series During Miami Art Week

Cryptocurrency News
Don't miss out on the latest news about cryptocurrencies. Discover new technologies and innovations in this decentralized landscape of finance, whether about Bitcoin or other protocols, such as Ethereum, Solana or Polkadot. Learn about the latest developments in the cryptocurrency market, regarding public policy, DeFi, NFTs, exchanges and crypto wallets.
New Travel Platform Flyfi Uses AI to Match Travelers with the Right Premium Hotel — Paid Entirely in Crypto
New Dubai-based platform pairs AI hotel matching with direct cryptocurrency payments, letting travelers skip account creation and unnecessary data collection. - July 09, 2026 - Flyfi
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
Security Token Offering Foundation Launching June 29, 2026 to Advance the Global Tokenization Industry
The Security Token Offering Foundation (STO Foundation) today announced its official launch date on June 29, 2026 as a global membership organization dedicated to supporting the growth, education, adoption, and advancement of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets. As tokenization continues to transform the way assets are issued, managed, distributed, and traded, the STO Foundation has been established to serve as a central hub for tokenization. - June 16, 2026 - STO Foundation
The HUB @ Office Logic Introduces Structured Deal Flow Access, Investor Readiness Engine, and Accelerator Program at Startup OLÉ Miami 2026
The HUB @ Office Logic is a Miami-based innovation hub and capital access platform designed to connect pre-qualified founders with active investors. Through its Deal Flow Engine and 3–12 month Accelerator Program, The HUB provides structured support in investor readiness, positioning, and capital access. By combining community, infrastructure, and institutional frameworks, The HUB helps startups scale efficiently while improving investment outcomes. - April 20, 2026 - The Hub @Office Logic
Best AI-Powered Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies for 2026, Helping You Easily Earn Passive Income
jbstrategy is an AI-powered cryptocurrency trading bot platform that combines machine learning with traditional quantitative strategies. - April 06, 2026 - jbstrategy
Conflux Capital Launches Next-Generation Quantitative Strategy Platform to Expand Digital Asset Value Growth Paths
In the volatile crypto market, single strategies are no longer sufficient to cope with the complex environment. Quantitative trading models centered on automation and data are gradually becoming the focus of investors. Conflux Capital's continuous iteration also reflects the industry's trend towards greater professionalism and intelligence. - March 29, 2026 - Conflux Capital
XRP News: CAWM Global Launches Ripple-Based Green Walk Challenge as Analysts Eye $5 Breakout
CAWM Global today announced the launch of its blockchain-based “Green walk Challenge,” a Web3-powered incentive program designed to connect everyday physical activities with structured digital asset participation. The initiative combines daily engagement mechanisms with a user-friendly... - March 29, 2026 - CAWM Global
SaintQuant Launches AI-Powered Crypto Trading Bot Platform
SaintQuant, an Australian technology company headquartered in Cairns, has officially launched its AI-powered crypto trading bot platform, designed to provide automated quantitative trading solutions for the volatile cryptocurrency market. - March 26, 2026 - SaintQuant
IDAI Launches Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative: Space Phoenix Systems Partnership Validates Industry-First Integrated Framework for Infrastructure Tokenization
IDAI launches its Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative, validated by partnership with Space Phoenix Systems. The initiative delivers the industry's only integrated approach combining regulatory compliance, technical validation, and commercialization for the $16 trillion RWA market. Join IDAI at SpaceNEXT 2026 in Tysons, VA (Feb. 18-19) for workshops on de-risking and financing space infrastructure. - February 16, 2026 - National DigiFoundry
Leading Stablecoin Media Publication Stablecoin Insider Shares 2026 Data Proving The Stablecoin Era Has Arrived
Stablecoin Insider reports: stablecoins processed $33 trillion in 2025, grew 49% to $306B in market cap, and earned their first federal regulatory framework via the GENIUS Act. In early 2026, capital is rotating toward regulated instruments as banking giants and fintechs race to issue compliant stablecoins. - February 13, 2026 - Stablecoin Insider
Bot Games Launches AI Agent Competition with 1 BTC Prize Pool, Open Source Only
New platform challenges developers to build autonomous AI agents using Llama, Mistral, and other open-source models in head-to-head competitions. - February 08, 2026 - AI Implemented
Incode Group Launches Piedwork, a Comprehensive Revenue Insights and Receivables Platform
Incode Group is an international provider of software development outsourcing, specializing in custom digital solutions and business-focused technology products. Today, the company announces the launch of Piedwork, a comprehensive financial insights and reporting solution. Piedwork is the first... - February 04, 2026 - Incode Group
XRP and Cloud Mining: Overview of Fleet Mining’s Platform Model
As digital payment systems evolve toward faster and more efficient settlement, XRP has become widely used in blockchain-based payment applications. Its transaction speed, relatively low transaction costs, and liquidity-focused design have contributed to its adoption, leading some XRP holders to explore platform-based services that offer alternative ways to engage with blockchain infrastructure. - January 20, 2026 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Qryptonic Analysis Finds Zero Enterprise Endpoints Ready for the Post-Quantum Transition
Qryptonic released the Quantum Exposure Index, an independent analysis powered by QScout26, finding that zero analyzed enterprise endpoints are prepared for post-quantum cryptography. The study shows universal reliance on quantum-vulnerable key exchange, leaving encrypted data transmitted today exposed to future harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks. - January 19, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Vince Trust Introduces a Digital Asset Management Platform for Cryptocurrency Users
Founded in 2019, Vince Trust is a digital platform designed to support cryptocurrency users through structured asset management tools. The company reports that its services are used by millions of registered users worldwide and are intended to combine professional management practices with... - January 15, 2026 - Vince Trust
Las Vegas Agency Websu Launches "Digital Growth Engine" to Replace Passive Business Websites
New agency model challenges the "vanity metrics" of traditional web design, combining high-frequency trading psychology with enterprise blockchain security to guarantee ROI for Las Vegas businesses. - January 15, 2026 - Websu
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Bitcoin Trend in 2026 is Difficult to Predict, and Investors Prefer Poain Staking, Which Does Not Require Constant Monitoring
As of December 26, 2025, Bitcoin price is $89,050. Market cap is $1.776 trillion, while 24-hour trading volume reaches $32.71 billion. Due to the enormous difference in institutional predictions for 2026 which vary from $150,000 to $250,000, combined with a forecasted 43% volatility in 2025, the... - December 27, 2025 - Poain BlockEnergy
Seizing the Opportunity of Fed Rate Cuts: VinceTrust Builds the SOL Gold Growth Portfolio, Opening New Wealth Pathways for Global Investors
Global markets are entering an unprecedented turning point, with rising expectations of Fed rate cuts, gold and core assets regaining focus, and global stock markets entering positive territory. For investors, this is not just a market trend, but also a crucial window to reposition wealth growth. - December 17, 2025 - Vince Trust
CAT DEFI Introduces a New Asset Yield Arrangement, Drawing Attention to Its Structure and Operational Model
CAT DEFI, a platform focused on the integration of digital finance and real-world assets, has recently announced a new asset yield arrangement. The initiative introduces a systematized redesign of both structure and operational mechanics, drawing market attention to its underlying logic and the way returns are generated. - December 15, 2025 - CAT DEFI
Qryptonic Announces Strategic Leadership Team, Unveils Quantum-Ready Cryptographic Platforms to Address Future Cybersecurity Challenges
Qryptonic disclosed nine senior leaders shaping its quantum security suite. The team includes former executives from CIA, CISA, Air Force Global Strike Command, Intel, and DIA. Unlike competitors that simulate quantum attacks, Qryptonic executes them on live quantum hardware across multiple cloud providers. The approach has uncovered 300+ cryptographic weaknesses in Fortune 500 environments. Qualified engagements include up to $2M in guarantees. - December 13, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
UK Financial Ltd Appoints Alexes Crespo as Chief Financial Officer
UK Financial Ltd strengthens its leadership with Alexes Crespo as CFO as the company moves closer to becoming the world’s first fully compliant tokenized ecosystem. - December 10, 2025 - UK Financial Ltd
TPT Global Tech Secures European ISIN for Its $40 Million Tokenized Bond Offering Through Luxembourg-Domiciled Securitization Vehicle in Partnership with Realiz
TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPT" or "the Company") (OTCBB: TPTW), a San Diego-headquartered leader in global technological innovations, telecommunications, and digital media infrastructure, today announced the issuance of its European International Securities Identification Number... - December 04, 2025 - TPT Global Tech, Inc.
FLAMGP Provides Market Analysis and Outlines Institutional Risk-Management Approach
On Monday, bitcoin briefly moved above the $88,000 mark. The recovery follows last week’s decline, though digital asset markets continue to show caution. Global traders are assessing the recent sell-off, and Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP), in an official statement, analyzed current... - November 25, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
CreditBlockchain Mobile Application Overview: Real-Time Tracking and Daily Cloud Mining Management
The CreditBlockchain mobile application is described by the company as a tool for participating in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining. According to the company, the application offers real-time tracking, various contract options, and daily settlement features. Introduction Cloud-based... - November 21, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
CryptoEasily Officially Launches New Energy Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Multi-Asset Mining Services for Cryptocurrencies Such as BTC, ETH, and XRP
CryptoEasily today announced the launch of its new generation cloud mining platform. - November 15, 2025 - CryptoEasily
AG META Expands Access to Real-World Asset Tokenization (RWA), Empowering Global Users With Transparent Growth Opportunities
AG META, a global digital-asset infrastructure company, today announced new initiatives to enhance accessibility and transparency in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization — an emerging model that connects blockchain technology with tangible, yield-generating assets such as real estate,... - November 14, 2025 - AG META
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
IO DeFi Highlights Secure and Transparent Cloud Computing Platform Amid Market Volatility
As the cryptocurrency market experiences volatility, IO DeFi reports continued platform growth through its technology-driven cloud computing services. The company emphasizes security, transparency, and renewable energy integration as key components of its operational model. IO DeFi’s... - November 10, 2025 - IO DeFi
LeanHash Announces Mobile Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
The cryptocurrency market has experienced significant volatility in recent months, with fluctuating values across major digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Ethereum (ETH). In response to this environment, LeanHash has launched a mobile-based cloud mining platform designed to... - November 10, 2025 - LeanHash
U.S. Digital Asset Platform Relaunches XRP Rewards Card; Fort Miner Introduces New Cloud Mining Program
A U.S.-based digital asset platform has announced the relaunch of its XRP rewards debit card for the U.S. market, expanding connections between traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem. At the same time, Fort Miner, a global cloud computing and blockchain infrastructure company, has... - November 10, 2025 - Fort Miner
BC DEFI Highlights Its AI and Blockchain Platform Amid Anticipated XRP ETF Launch
In anticipation of the expected launch of the first spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF), BC DEFI has announced continued development of its technology platform that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with decentralized finance (DeFi). BC DEFI reports that its AI-driven system supports... - November 10, 2025 - BC DEFI
Poain BlockEnergy Inc. Expands Global Operations with AI-Based DeFi and Cross-Chain Staking Solutions
Poain BlockEnergy’s ecosystem serves both individual and institutional participants. As institutional interest in blockchain technology grows, Poain offers staking infrastructure designed for funds, family offices, and enterprise clients seeking regulated access to digital asset participation. - November 02, 2025 - Poain BlockEnergy
Major Digital Asset Platform Relaunches Rewards Card; CLS Mining Introduces New BTC and XRP Cloud Mining Options
CLS Mining has launched a model that integrates spending rewards with cloud mining, providing users with additional ways to participate in the digital asset ecosystem. - November 01, 2025 - CLSMining
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
AI Power Becomes the New Technology Frontier - How NB HASH Integrates Computing Capacity with Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure
As artificial intelligence reshapes industries from chipmaking to finance, organizations are increasingly focused on how to participate in the AI economy. Recent headlines highlight this shift. NB HASH: Bridging AI Hashrate and Infrastructure Innovation Founded in 2019 in London, NB HASH has... - October 31, 2025 - NB HASH
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
Understanding Web 3.0: How Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, and Solana Are Shaping the Next Phase of Blockchain Technology
How Fleet Mining Expands Cloud-Based Access to Blockchain Computing Services - October 28, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Fleet Mining Expands Cloud Computing Platform to Support Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin (BTC), and XRP in 2025
Fleet Mining introduces upgraded LTC cloud computing contracts designed to enhance transparency, energy efficiency, and accessibility for users worldwide. - October 28, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
DefiMiner Cloud Mining Platform: AI and Quantum Computing Enhance the Future of Mining
U.S. and UK leaders have discussed expanded cooperation in AI, quantum computing, and nuclear energy, reinforcing their focus on global tech innovation. DefiMiner states that it uses AI and quantum computing to enhance cloud mining and blockchain security, supporting users with technology designed to improve efficiency and promote smarter, more sustainable cryptocurrency mining. - October 28, 2025 - DefiMiner
BERRY Blockchain Ltd. Launches Initiative Delivering Real-Time BTC and XRP Insights and Rewards for User Engagement
BERRY, a blockchain-focused educational platform, has announced its latest initiative to provide real-time cryptocurrency insights while rewarding users for engaging with content. As Bitcoin (BTC) continues to dominate headlines and demonstrate renewed market strength, BERRY positions itself as a gateway for users to understand the deeper forces shaping the digital economy. - October 27, 2025 - BERRY Blockchain Ltd.
ETC Mining Launches Mobile App for XRP, BTC, and ETH Cloud Mining
ETC Mining, a global cloud computing platform focused on clean-energy operations, today announced the launch of a new mobile app designed to provide users with a more convenient way to participate in cloud mining. Through this mobile tool, users can manage mining contracts anytime and anywhere,... - October 26, 2025 - ETC Mining
MSP Miner Launches Cloud Mining Application Platform for XRP, DOGE, and ETH Holders
MSP Miner, a technology company focused on sustainable blockchain infrastructure, has announced the launch of its next-generation cloud mining platform. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, MSP Miner operates global data centers powered by renewable energy sources. The platform... - October 26, 2025 - MSPMiner
Web 3.0 Hashrate Opportunities: XiuShan Mining Upgrades Its Cloud Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
XiuShan Mining: Advancing the Next Era of Cloud-Based Bitcoin Mining As the global economy continues to evolve toward digital finance, XiuShan Mining has expanded its cloud-based Bitcoin mining platform to make participation in mining more accessible, efficient, and flexible for everyday users. The... - October 25, 2025 - Xiushan Mining
Major Financial Institutions Explore Digital Asset Collateral - Bitcoin Mining Gains Ground as a New Income Model
Global financial institutions are increasingly exploring the use of digital assets as collateral within institutional lending structures - a sign of growing interest in blockchain-based finance across traditional banking. According to research by Fleet Asset Management Group, this trend reflects... - October 25, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Solana ETF Licensed in Hong Kong, AI Hashrate Technology Reshapes Crypto Mining Returns - Fleet Mining Highlights 2025 Cash Flow Trends
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has approved the first Solana spot ETF by China Asset Management (ChinaAMC), with trading set to begin on October 27. This development makes Hong Kong the first major financial center to offer a regulated Solana investment vehicle to... - October 24, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
2025 Digital Asset Trends: Cloud Mining Gains Strong Momentum as an Alternative to Traditional Crypto Investments
Cloud mining is transforming participation in the digital asset economy, offering a new infrastructure-based model amid ongoing market volatility and evolving investor strategies. - October 23, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Cryptocurrency Market Rebounds - SJMine Expands Cloud Mining Platform Amid Renewed Bitcoin Growth
As Bitcoin’s price continues to rise, SJMine has introduced updates to its cloud mining platform, allowing users to participate in cryptocurrency mining through an automated, user-friendly system. The company aims to make digital asset mining more accessible to individuals seeking new ways to participate in the cryptocurrency economy. - October 22, 2025 - SJ Mine
Bitcoin Market Trend: Cloud Mining Outpaces Speculation - Fleet Mining Offers Promotional Hashrate for New Users
Fleet Mining highlights how automated cloud mining is becoming a popular alternative to traditional crypto speculation by offering simplified, technology-driven participation. - October 22, 2025 - Fleet Asset Management Group
Michigan Startup Giga-Mint Simplifies NFTs for Families and Everyday Collectors
Giga-Mint, a Michigan-based startup, makes NFT creation simple for families, creators, and small organizations. Using the Solana blockchain and USD payments, Giga-Mint lets anyone mint personal digital keepsakes—no crypto or technical setup required. - October 21, 2025 - Giga-Mint LLC