Cryptocurrency News
“Can NFTs Empower Communities”: MiamiCoin Invites All to Speaker Panel Series During Miami Art Week
CityCoins announced today that the MiamiCoin Speaker Panel Series will take part during Miami Art Week on December 3rd, 2021, at Bitbasel’s NFT Hotel, an immersive experience taking over the Sagamore South Beach, known as Miami’s original Art Hotel, it has been a lavish oceanfront destination since the days of Art Deco. - November 23, 2021 - MiamiCoin Art Week
EM Braxton Universal - Ethereum Reaches Record High
Ethereum, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, is fast approaching the success of its predecessor, and last week marked Ether’s all-time high. - November 22, 2021 - EM Braxton Universal
GOLDen MetaSessions with doc.Peace Feat. Sefer Hanpolat of Amazing Women NFT, a Women-Based NFT Collection Dropping Today That Empowers Women Through Non-Fungible Tokens
Non-fungible token representative, Sefer Hanpolat shares the story and mission behind Amazing Women NFT, a women-based NFT collection dropping today that empowers women through non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and art on GOLDen MetaSessions with doc.Peace. GOLDen MetaSessions with doc.Peace is a weekly podcast and radio show on knsj 89.1 FM Radio, a local San Diego, CA radio station geared towards raising the collective vibration one dose of inspiration at a time by featuring NFT creatives. - November 22, 2021 - doc.PEACE
i Money Crypto Now Listed on CoinMarketCap & CoinGecko; Price, IMC to USD & Chart Available
As of midday November 15, 2021: The live i Money Crypto price today is $0.524906 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $610,944 USD. They update their IMC to USD price in real-time. i Money Crypto is down 0.83% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #3448. The max. supply is... - November 15, 2021 - IMC
IMC Token, (i-MoneyCrypto) Launched November 1st, is Now Being Added to Lbank Exchange
IMC (i-MoneyCrypto) is a utility token from WY, USA for global everyday life, backed by real e-commerce communities, like G Point community. IMC is the first Blockchain solution on the market that offers a marketplace for goods and services where merchants can pay their suppliers in Gpoints which can be converted to IMC. All transactions are done through the G-Wallet app where users can eventually exchange tokens for G-points and buy coins with the G-wallet app. - November 08, 2021 - IMC
Financial Services PR & Marketing Agency FinancePR.com Launches
FinancePR.com has launched a new financial PR firm for the Fintech and financial services industry. FinancePR.com is founded by a team with several years experience working in the financial marketing industry. FinancePR.com provides financial and fintech marketing services for the following... - November 06, 2021 - CryptoPR
The Weed (420) Token Presale Starts November 7
Starting with a 90% liquidity lock for 420 years, Weed (420) will bring a truly decentralized DeFi ecosystem to the cannabis community and internet as a whole. - November 06, 2021 - Weed Token
BeachCoders® Academy and Dumas, TX EDC Partner to Up-Skill Rural Students Into High Paying Tech Jobs
BeachCoders® Academy has partnered with Dumas, TX Economic Development Corporation with an incentive program to train local students in web development and user experience design skills to compete for high-paying remote tech jobs. - October 29, 2021 - BeachCoders
Global Bitcoin Festival by Success Resources
Michael Saylor, Kevin O’Leary and Robert Kiyosaki to speak at the Global Bitcoin Festival, announces CEO & Founder of Success Resources. - October 28, 2021 - Success Resources UK Ltd.
Moonstream.to Releases an Analysis of Over 7 Million Ethereum NFT Transactions
Moonstream.to launched an open source tool for the quantitative analysis of the NFT market. Moonstream.to used this tool to analyze the over 7 million NFT transactions that took place on the Ethereum blockchain between April 1, 2021 and September 25, 2021 across over 700,000 accounts. Their... - October 25, 2021 - Moonstream
Coin.News Launches News Website Covering Cryptocurrencies, Like Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge Coin
Coin.News launches news portal covering a wide range of topics in the cryptocurrency space including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge Coin and emerging trends in this space. The Coin.News portal will provide news content in the form of articles, podcasts, infographics and interviews. Coin.News also provides market analysis, trending social media news and opinion articles as well. - October 24, 2021 - Coin.News
Venly Launches the Polygon NFT App on Shopify
Merchants can offer digital assets in the form of NFTs on Shopify with little change to their current storefronts. - October 20, 2021 - Arkane Network
Freedom with NFTs Podcast Has Officially Launched on All Major Podcast Streaming Platforms as of October 1, 2021
Freedom with NFTs has officially launched as of October 1, 2021 on all major podcast-streaming platforms. In each episode of Freedom with NFTs, Lauren Turton interviews NFT gurus who share their experiences, strategies, tools and tips so the Freedom with NFTs audience can dive even deeper into creating their own freedom with NFTs. New episodes drop every Wednesday at 5 AM EST. - October 15, 2021 - Lauren Turton
Doge Protocol, a Community-Driven Blockchain Project, Released Its Quantum Resistance Whitepaper
The whitepaper on Doge Protocol’s quantum resistance blockchain states the following: It highlights the fact that without a post-quantum cryptographic scheme, not only blockchains but also internet security protocols like TLS will be broken by quantum computers. This is because the... - October 13, 2021 - Doge Protocol
RightsLedger (RTKN) is Now on FMCPAY Exchange
FMCPAY Exchange Token Listing News. - September 13, 2021 - RightsLedger
Crypto World Opens Its First Location in St. Louis Area
The 1st "Crypto World" Store in the USA opens in the Saint Louis, MO area with plans to open a store in every major city. - September 03, 2021 - Crypto World