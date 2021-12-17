The Soap Myth at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Richard Dreyfuss in A Benefit Reading of: The Soap Myth. More than a half-century after WW II, a young investigative reporter finds herself caught between numerous versions of the same story as she befriends a Holocaust survivor (Richard Dreyfuss) on a crusade about the atrocity of "soap" – did the Nazis make soap from the corpses of murdered Jews? Played out against the backdrop of deadline reporting and journalistic integrity, the critically acclaimed The Soap Myth by Jeff Cohen questions who has the right to write history—those people who have lived it and remember it, those who study and protect it, or those who would seek to distort its very existence? And finally, what is our responsibility once we know the truth?
The Soap Myth will play January 24 and 25, 2022 at 7:30pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $100 ($80 is a tax deduction) To purchase tickets call 858-481-1055 or visit theirr website.
There will be a talkback after each performance. The talkback on Monday, January 24th is with one of the leading experts in the world on the Holocaust, Dr. Michael Berenbaum, moderated by Richard Salomon, Co-Founder and longstanding Board member of the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, the 2017 National Museum of the Year.
