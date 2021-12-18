Clip Studio Paint Launches Login Bonus Promotion Free Trials for Top-Grade Clip Studio Paint EX Also Planned for New Year Period
Celsys announced a number of promotions, including a login bonus promotion for its illustration, manga, and animation app, Clip Studio Paint, starting from Thursday December 16.
Shinjuku-ku, Japan, December 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Login Bonus
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202112/16_03/
During the promotion, users simply need to log in with their Clip Studio account and tap Login Bonus from the menu to receive 15 Clippy tokens per day, for a maximum of 20 times. Clippy tokens can be used to download handy materials for creating illustrations, comics, Webtoons, and animations from Clip Studio ASSETS.
Clip Studio ASSETS
https://assets.clip-studio.com/en-us/
From Thursday, December 16 to Tuesday, January 18, those that have used up their 30-day free trial of Clip Studio Paint EX will be able to go back and try the full app again for free. During the same period, users of Clip Studio Paint PRO will also be able to take advantage of all the features that Clip Studio Paint EX has to offer. All those interested in Clip Studio Paint are encouraged to take advantage of the offer and try out the top Clip Studio Paint EX grade.
Try Clip Studio Paint EX again for free
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202112/16_01/
All the features of EX for Clip Studio Paint PRO users Try Out EX Promotion
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202112/16_02/
Clip Studio Paint is used by over 15 million people* for the creation of illustrations, comics, and animation. Over the past year, Clip Studio Paint has seen a number of regular updates and additions to functionality. Notable changes include, the addition of dual brush functionality as well as the liquify tool, as well as improvements to watercolor and oil paint brushes, touch gestures on Windows devices, and 3D modeling functionality.
The top-grade Clip Studio Paint EX version comes built with useful features including 2D/3D LT conversion, line extraction, multi-page project management, 3D preview functionality for printing projects, batch text editing in the Story editor, special Webtoon and Teamwork functionality, as well as the ability to create longer animations without frame limits. There is also now support for exporting PDF files.
See more Clip Studio Paint EX features
https://www.clip-studio.com/clip_site/promotion/clipstudio/paint_ex_treatment
Login Bonus
Event Period:
Thursday, December 16, 2021, 01:00 - Monday, January 24, 2022, 18:59 GMT
Eligibility:
All Clip Studio account holders.
Users that do not have a Clip Studio account can create one by accessing the link below. (Free)
https://accounts.clip-studio.com/register
Details:
Users get 15 Clippy tokens every day they login, for a maximum of 20 days.
Bonuses will be awarded on a per account basis, even when the user is a multi-device user.
Users can also earn 10-times the amount of Clippy tokens when logging in for the 5th, 10th, 15th, and 20th times.
Further details:
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202112/16_03/
Try Clip Studio Paint again for EX for free
Event Period:
Thursday, December 16, 2021 - Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Eligibility:
Users who have already used their 30-day free Clip Studio Paint trial
Details:
Users who have already used up their 30-day trial or, in cases where their free offer period has expired, can once again use all the features on their preferred Windows, macOS, iPad, Chromebook, Galaxy tablet, or Android tablet device until Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Further details:
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202112/16_01/
All the features of EX for Clip Studio Paint PRO users Try Out EX
Event Period:
Thursday, December 16, 2021 - Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Eligibility:
Users of the physical and digital versions of Clip Studio Paint PRO
Clip Studio Paint PRO monthly usage plan users
Note: For those with plans for two or more devices, only one device will be applicable for the offer
Users who have already purchased Clip Studio Paint EX, or are already on a Clip Studio Paint EX plan are not eligible.
Details:
Users of Clip Studio Paint PRO (on Windows, macOS, iPad, Chromebook, Galaxy tablets, and Android tablets) can try out all Clip Studio Paint EX-exclusive functions until Tuesday, January 18, 2021.
Further details:
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202112/16_02/
*Includes free trial users and downloads of the iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook versions.
CELSYS,Inc.
Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga and animation production, as well as the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution.
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
Contact
For media
Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023
e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp
For Companies
https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202112/16_03/
During the promotion, users simply need to log in with their Clip Studio account and tap Login Bonus from the menu to receive 15 Clippy tokens per day, for a maximum of 20 times. Clippy tokens can be used to download handy materials for creating illustrations, comics, Webtoons, and animations from Clip Studio ASSETS.
Clip Studio ASSETS
https://assets.clip-studio.com/en-us/
From Thursday, December 16 to Tuesday, January 18, those that have used up their 30-day free trial of Clip Studio Paint EX will be able to go back and try the full app again for free. During the same period, users of Clip Studio Paint PRO will also be able to take advantage of all the features that Clip Studio Paint EX has to offer. All those interested in Clip Studio Paint are encouraged to take advantage of the offer and try out the top Clip Studio Paint EX grade.
Try Clip Studio Paint EX again for free
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202112/16_01/
All the features of EX for Clip Studio Paint PRO users Try Out EX Promotion
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202112/16_02/
Clip Studio Paint is used by over 15 million people* for the creation of illustrations, comics, and animation. Over the past year, Clip Studio Paint has seen a number of regular updates and additions to functionality. Notable changes include, the addition of dual brush functionality as well as the liquify tool, as well as improvements to watercolor and oil paint brushes, touch gestures on Windows devices, and 3D modeling functionality.
The top-grade Clip Studio Paint EX version comes built with useful features including 2D/3D LT conversion, line extraction, multi-page project management, 3D preview functionality for printing projects, batch text editing in the Story editor, special Webtoon and Teamwork functionality, as well as the ability to create longer animations without frame limits. There is also now support for exporting PDF files.
See more Clip Studio Paint EX features
https://www.clip-studio.com/clip_site/promotion/clipstudio/paint_ex_treatment
Login Bonus
Event Period:
Thursday, December 16, 2021, 01:00 - Monday, January 24, 2022, 18:59 GMT
Eligibility:
All Clip Studio account holders.
Users that do not have a Clip Studio account can create one by accessing the link below. (Free)
https://accounts.clip-studio.com/register
Details:
Users get 15 Clippy tokens every day they login, for a maximum of 20 days.
Bonuses will be awarded on a per account basis, even when the user is a multi-device user.
Users can also earn 10-times the amount of Clippy tokens when logging in for the 5th, 10th, 15th, and 20th times.
Further details:
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202112/16_03/
Try Clip Studio Paint again for EX for free
Event Period:
Thursday, December 16, 2021 - Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Eligibility:
Users who have already used their 30-day free Clip Studio Paint trial
Details:
Users who have already used up their 30-day trial or, in cases where their free offer period has expired, can once again use all the features on their preferred Windows, macOS, iPad, Chromebook, Galaxy tablet, or Android tablet device until Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Further details:
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202112/16_01/
All the features of EX for Clip Studio Paint PRO users Try Out EX
Event Period:
Thursday, December 16, 2021 - Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Eligibility:
Users of the physical and digital versions of Clip Studio Paint PRO
Clip Studio Paint PRO monthly usage plan users
Note: For those with plans for two or more devices, only one device will be applicable for the offer
Users who have already purchased Clip Studio Paint EX, or are already on a Clip Studio Paint EX plan are not eligible.
Details:
Users of Clip Studio Paint PRO (on Windows, macOS, iPad, Chromebook, Galaxy tablets, and Android tablets) can try out all Clip Studio Paint EX-exclusive functions until Tuesday, January 18, 2021.
Further details:
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202112/16_02/
*Includes free trial users and downloads of the iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook versions.
CELSYS,Inc.
Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga and animation production, as well as the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution.
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
Contact
For media
Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023
e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp
For Companies
https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/
Contact
Celsys, Inc.Contact
Jo Walda
+81-3-3372-3156
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Jo Walda
+81-3-3372-3156
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Categories