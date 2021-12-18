BPA Platform Improves Source-to-pay and SAP Intelligent Spend Management Processes
Codeless Platforms and excelerateds2p develop SAP Ariba integration connector for Oracle ERP.
Poole, United Kingdom, December 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Codeless Platforms today revealed that it has become a core integration partner with excelerateds2p, a leading source-to-pay (S2P) and supply chain transformation specialist, after initially working with them to develop A2O Connect - a dedicated integration connector for SAP Ariba and Oracle ERP. excelerateds2p believes that not only will this benefit organisations who are already operating these two systems independently, therefore not gaining advantage from an automated single source-to-pay business process, but it will also open up the SAP Intelligent Spend Management ecosystem to the wider Oracle ERP customer base.
After identifying Codeless Platforms as the best integration specialist to collaborate with, due to the flexibility of BPA Platform and the company’s vast experience of SAP and Oracle software, excelerateds2p and Codeless Platforms began working together to develop A2O Connect.
“Codeless Platforms is a growing company that offers flexibility and a genuine partnership, creating a "win-win" situation. We reviewed a number of integration platforms and tools, but Codeless Platforms as a package, their technology and their people, came out on top. Codeless Platforms took the time to understand our requirement and vision, then helped us build a commercial model that will be beneficial for all parties involved - Codeless Platforms, us and the end customer,” explained Ramesh Varsani, Co-Founder of excelerateds2p.
A2O Connect supports both purchasing and accounts payable operations, enabling customers to seamlessly integrate (both batch and real-time) data across purchasing, receiving, invoice and payment business processes. Seamless two-way integration provides the user with a single version of the truth with transaction and master data, leading to improvement in productivity, efficiency and control and compliance.
“Speed to value is key and that's what A2O Connect provides. With the pre-built connectors, all of the complex mapping has already been undertaken, saving valuable resource, time and cost. It is also extremely flexible, as it is able to be deployed for an individual SAP Ariba module or across the entire source-to-pay process,” continued Ramesh Varsani.
The partnership with Codeless Platforms and the access to BPA Platform has enabled excelerateds2p to pursue opportunities and engage with customers that previously may not have considered SAP Ariba and SAP’s Intelligent Spend Management range of solutions.
“Many companies, either by design or through unavoidable circumstances as their business grows, often end up operating with disparate best-of-breed systems, even across a single business process such as source to pay (S2P). However, they often fall at the final hurdle through a lack of integration. Having this integration platform means that there is another opportunity for those organisations to consider the SAP Intelligent Spend Management ecosystem even if they are from a non-SAP background,” said Ramesh Varsani.
“We are now looking to develop further solutions with Codeless Platforms for any other non-SAP ERP system. For example, we're looking to build Microsoft Dynamics solutions for NAV, GP, D365 etc. so there will be multiple streams within the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem.”
About Codeless Platforms
Founded in 1999, Codeless Platforms is at the forefront of business process automation and rapid application development. We have a proven track record of developing and delivering agile, flexible and robust next generation software solutions, empowering businesses to get the most from their data as well as the ability to respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today. Our knowledge of the marketplace and channel has grown in line with this development and established us as a highly experienced and reputable software company, working closely with partners and software vendors, such as Access, Epicor, Infor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP and SYSPRO. With over 450 global partners, more than 8500 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions, ranging from diverse global organisations to the small local enterprise. The company is headquartered in Poole, UK, with representative offices throughout the world.
About excelerateds2p
excelerateds2p is a global source-to-pay and supply chain transformation specialist organization driving digital change. Working in partnership with global solutions providers such as SAP, Celonis, Keelvar and Basware, excelerateds2p consultants have deep-rooted expertise with source-to-pay programs and products (including SAP Intelligent Spend Management and SAP Ariba) combined with strong industry experience, helping organizations overcome many common pitfalls and achieve greater return on investment in technology. With over 100 consultants worldwide and offices in the US, UK, Australia, Nordics, and Czech Republic, excelerateds2p is perfectly placed to help your organization achieve its digital ambitions across the whole spectrum of source-to-pay, through advisory, implementation, change management, support, and optimization services.
