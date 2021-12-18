Toll Brothers Announces Quick Move-in Homes Are Available at Its Inspiration Community in Southeast Aurora
Aurora, CO, December 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced three quick move-in homes are available in its Inspiration community. This 55+ active-adult community in the South Metro Denver area is ideally situated within a premier master plan featuring resort-style amenities.
Toll Brothers at Inspiration boasts the exceptional convenience of being just 30 minutes to downtown Denver and Denver International Airport, and only moments away from major shopping and entertainment.
Two quick move-in homes are available in Inspiration’s Broomfield Home Collection, the Trelease Country Manor and Bancroft Farmhouse. The 2,186-square-foot Trelease home is single-level living at its finest. The gourmet kitchen makes a statement with its premium finishes, upgraded cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The primary suite bedroom is a true respite with its own sitting area, bathroom and walk-in closet. The Trelease home is priced at $769,000.
The Bancroft Farmhouse offers 2,402 square feet of living space with two bedrooms and two baths. The open-concept kitchen and great room provide the ideal space for entertaining. The great room provides a relaxed setting with its cozy fireplace and ample natural light. Thoughtfully designed flexible spaces are perfect for studying or working from home. The home is priced at $775,000.
Inspiration’s Jefferson Home Collection has the 1,871-square-foot Wakefield Country Manor available for quick move-in. The home’s chef's kitchen makes a statement with its upgraded cabinets, oversized centerpiece island and gourmet appliances. The flex space on the first floor could be used as an office or formal dining room. The partial basement and expanded garage offer tons of additional space for storage. The Bancroft is priced at $691,995.
“Buyers love our home designs because they combine luxury and function, giving them the comfort and space they need for entertaining, hobbies, and relaxation,” said Mark Bailey, Group President of Toll Brothers in Colorado.
Inspiration’s 8,000-sq.-ft. Hilltop Club features a wide variety of amenities for residents, including state-of-the-art fitness center, multi-purpose room, library, and large banquet/event room. Outdoor amenities include a hot tub, resort-style pool, barbecue, event lawn with a stage, and courts for tennis, bocce, and pickleball.
The Toll Brothers at Inspiration community is one mile south of the Gartrell Road interchange (exit 9) of E-470, bounded on the south by Inspiration Drive and on the north by the Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club. The sales center is open from 10 am to 6 pm and is located at 8393 S. Winnipeg Ct., Aurora 80016. For more information, visit TollBrothersAtInspiration.com or call 303-708-1856.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
