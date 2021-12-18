Exxelia Releases Revolutionary New Miniature Micro-Layer Capacitors
New MML Film Capacitor Series supplies Ultra-High Energy Density with Reduced Size and Weight.
Northvale, NJ, December 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced the availability of the new Exxelia Miniature Micro-Layer (MML) film capacitors, a product Exxelia calls a breakthrough technology that allows tremendous size and weight reduction thanks to its high energy density.
According to Exxelia, the new MML line boasts an unparalleled energy density of 400 J/dm3. It allows for a substantial size/weight reduction compared to traditional Polypropylene or Polyester dielectrics, with an increased operating temperature up to 140°C and transient voltage protection.
Exxelia MML capacitors therefore offer a large flexibility in design by easily allowing low profile configurations. Several studies have been conducted on actual cases of controls and DC-Links functions for aircraft applications. All have shown about 50-percent reduction in size and weight compared to other film technologies.
The comparative picture with MLCC is even more flattering, as it demonstrates between 70% to 90% reduction in weight, while showing no capacitance derating with voltage applied and a low drift < 5% through the temperature range. Applications using clusters of stacked MLCCs can now be replaced by a single MML unit of similar size, with all the increased reliability that film dielectric offers.
With such remarkable properties, Exxelia’s new MML capacitors are perfectly suitable for power supplies, DC-links, AC/DC/AC power converters, charge/discharge or power generation functions of commercial/military aircraft, satellite platforms and payloads, launchers, defibrillators, downhole tools and any applications of confined electronics.
Features & Benefits:
· Up to 50% size reduction vs other film technologies
· Lightweight: 80 to 90% lighter than ceramic
· No capacitance derating in voltage
· Capacitance from 1μF to 1000μF
· Voltages from 50V to 1000V
· Operating Temperature -55°C to +140°C
· Highly customizable
Applications:
· Commercial/Military Aircraft
· Satellite Platforms and Payloads
· Launchers
· Defibrillators
· Downhole Tools
Samples are readily available from New Yorker Electronics upon request. New Yorker Electronics supplies Exxelia Film, Mica, Tantalum, Aluminum Electrolytics and Ceramic Capacitors as well as its EMI/RFI Filters, Magnetics, Position Sensors, Slip Rings and Rotary Joints.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in the commercial, industrial, and aerospace/defense, markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
