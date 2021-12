Exxelia Releases Revolutionary New Miniature Micro-Layer Capacitors

Northvale, NJ, December 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics has announced the availability of the new Exxelia Miniature Micro-Layer (MML) film capacitors, a product Exxelia calls a breakthrough technology that allows tremendous size and weight reduction thanks to its high energy density.According to Exxelia, the new MML line boasts an unparalleled energy density of 400 J/dm3. It allows for a substantial size/weight reduction compared to traditional Polypropylene or Polyester dielectrics, with an increased operating temperature up to 140°C and transient voltage protection.Exxelia MML capacitors therefore offer a large flexibility in design by easily allowing low profile configurations. Several studies have been conducted on actual cases of controls and DC-Links functions for aircraft applications. All have shown about 50-percent reduction in size and weight compared to other film technologies.The comparative picture with MLCC is even more flattering, as it demonstrates between 70% to 90% reduction in weight, while showing no capacitance derating with voltage applied and a low drift < 5% through the temperature range. Applications using clusters of stacked MLCCs can now be replaced by a single MML unit of similar size, with all the increased reliability that film dielectric offers.With such remarkable properties, Exxelia’s new MML capacitors are perfectly suitable for power supplies, DC-links, AC/DC/AC power converters, charge/discharge or power generation functions of commercial/military aircraft, satellite platforms and payloads, launchers, defibrillators, downhole tools and any applications of confined electronics.Features & Benefits:· Up to 50% size reduction vs other film technologies· Lightweight: 80 to 90% lighter than ceramic· No capacitance derating in voltage· Capacitance from 1μF to 1000μF· Voltages from 50V to 1000V· Operating Temperature -55°C to +140°C· Highly customizableApplications:· Commercial/Military Aircraft· Satellite Platforms and Payloads· Launchers· Defibrillators· Downhole ToolsSamples are readily available from New Yorker Electronics upon request. New Yorker Electronics supplies Exxelia Film, Mica, Tantalum, Aluminum Electrolytics and Ceramic Capacitors as well as its EMI/RFI Filters, Magnetics, Position Sensors, Slip Rings and Rotary Joints.About New Yorker ElectronicsHeadquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in the commercial, industrial, and aerospace/defense, markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.