Drootoo Announces Launch of Products in EU & Latam Markets by Distribution Partnership with Ingram Micro
San Francisco, CA, December 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Drootoo is excited to announce the general availability of Drootoo’s products to customers in European Union and Latin America through world’s leading distributor Ingram Micro via their subsidiary CloudBlue’s B2B distribution marketplace.
This B2B led, Go-To-Market strategy will benefit customers in global regions where currently DROOTOO is not having a physical presence. Challenges faced by overseas enterprise customers especially telco’s and manage service providers In procurement of Drootoo’s products and technology will be made easy through this distribution model.
“This model of working with a distributor in markets where Drootoo doesn’t have physical presence provides us in scaling the go to market strategy in many geographies, as well as access to new channels, including service providers and telcos. This makes it easy to support the business KPI’s of our global customers. We are glad to work with our distributor partner teams at Ingram Micro and CloudBlue for increased sales and customer success,” said Steven Schuettinger, Vice President, Drootoo.
For the initial launch listing, DROOTOO’s flagship Unified Cloud Platform [UCP} is made available to global service provider customers in three different SKU’s namely Premium, Enterprise and Standard. The CloudBlue’s Connect system will also allow enterprises to sign agreements, manage renewals and make purchase request of the product SKU in an automated fashion through the CloudBlue’s connect system.
The first offering, Unified Cloud Platform is listed under the infrastructure category of the distribution marketplace. Drootoo’s Unified Cloud Platform enables organizations to improve business agility with a one stop option to provision and optimize IT resources on-demand from major cloud providers. Accelerate innovation by enabling IT to more effectively collaborate with business owners to meet KPIs and realize the benefits of cloud services. The Unified Cloud Platform dramatically reduces complexity of the cloud first environments, empower IT, achieve cloud governance and compliance in an automated fashion with a single dashboard. Currently the offering is available only in English but there are future plans to provide in other leading languages.
“Our agreement with a global distributor like Ingram Micro and its subsidiary CloudBlue enables us to focus on our core business, while leveraging the strength of Drootoo’s innovation and technology on reaching out to enterprises on a worldwide scale,” said Abhishek Basu, Chief Executive Officer of Drootoo.
About Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology.
About CloudBlue
CloudBlue helps businesses succeed in the as-a-service economy and accelerate time to revenue by managing subscription and billing, vendor and product information, and partner onboarding across multiple channels. Through its leading ecosystem orchestration platform, CloudBlue enables companies to create their own ecosystems, as well as connect vendor and go-to-market ecosystems, automating the distribution of traditional and digital products and services across partners in the digital supply chain. CloudBlue serves more than 180 companies around the globe and powers the world’s largest cloud B2B marketplaces, which represent 30 million B2B cloud subscriptions.
About Drootoo
Since 2013, Drootoo, HQ’ ed in Singapore, is transforming businesses and making them high performing entities with its unified cloud platform, smart city platform and new normal program. A leading company in the space of distributed cloud computing systems.
