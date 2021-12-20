NAMI Affiliate in Atlantic and Cape May Counties, NJ Appoints Anne Hogue and Christopher Florentz to Its Board of Directors
Atlantic City, NJ, December 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Marc Hurvitz, vice president of the Atlantic and Cape May affiliate (ACM) of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), has announced the appointment of Anne Hogue and Christopher Florentz to the affiliate’s board of directors.
“We are pleased to have Anne and Chris become part of our leadership team,” Hurvitz said. “With the added stress caused by the ongoing pandemic, the need for our support programs has never been greater. We welcome their vision, experience and leadership as we advocate for those individuals who have a mental illness.”
Hogue brings deep experience as a clinician, guidance counselor and in individual and family counseling to the important work of the board. She lives in Ocean City, N.J. and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Grove City College and a master’s degree in social work from Ohio State University.
Hogue said she looks forward to bringing her experience to the important work of NAMI ACM’s Board of Directors. “Much of my experience,” Hogue said, “is summed up by actress Glenn Close, a founder and chairperson of Bring Change to Mind, a campaign to eradicate the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. 'Mental health needs more sunshine, more candor and more unashamed conversation'."
Florentz is an author and writer with years of experience in corporate communications and public relations. He is a NAMI-certified Family Support Group facilitator and lives in Cape May Court House. Florentz holds a bachelor’s degree in English and political science from St. John’s University and a master’s degree in mass media from Fordham University.
Florentz said he is excited to join the board and work to extend the affiliate’s reach and engagement with a broader audience. “Millions of people are affected by mental illness in the U.S.,” Florentz said. “We are committed to serving as many of those in need of our programs as possible, eliminating the stigma around mental illness, and educating the public about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.”
For information about NAMI Atlantic/Cape May’s free support groups, educational groups and a pending Family-to-Family eight-week educational course, visit our web site at namiacm.org.
About NAMI Atlantic/Cape May
NAMI Atlantic/Cape May, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, provides education, advocacy and support for those who suffer from mental health conditions and for families or friends who are challenged by the disabling effect mental illness may have on their loved one. Mental health conditions may often be a co-occurring disorder with substance abuse disorders.
We work to learn more about our local and state mental health systems, how they work, how to use them gainfully and how to change them; follow new research and treatment possibilities; join with similar groups throughout New Jersey and nationwide in identifying and working for improved treatment and resources; advocate for and support legislation to improve programs and research in the field of mental health; and develop adequate aftercare services.
Chris Florentz
610-357-4569
Jeri Hurvitz
609-741-5125
namiacm.jh@gmail.com
