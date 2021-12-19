Marty Haines Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
Marty Haines of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Venice, Florida, Earns the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award
Venice, FL, December 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Marty Haines, a Broker-Associate with RE/MAX Alliance Group, has been presented with the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least seven years of service with the company.
“The Lifetime Achievement Award is an extraordinary accomplishment,” said RE/MAX Alliance Group Broker and Co-Owner Peter Crowley. “Marty’s consistent top performance and dedication to her clients, industry and community make her truly deserving of this award.”
Haines recently received the Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) endorsement from the National Association of Realtors, an affirmation of her ethics and professionalism. She serves Sarasota County with an emphasis on the South County area from Osprey and Venice to Englewood. She has more than 30 years of experience in real estate sales and property management, and holds the Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Certified New Home Specialist (CNHS), Residential Construction Certified (RCC) and Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designations.
She is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Venice office at 1314 East Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285, and can be reached at (941) 308-4627 or mhaines@remax.net.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Categories