New Dual N-Channel 6A/20V MOSFET is Designed for LIB Charging and Discharging Switches
Good-Ark Semi’s MOSFET with ESD Protection from New Yorker Electronics provides Low Gate Charge and High Repetitive Avalanche Rating
Northvale, NJ, December 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its availability of the new Good-Ark Semiconductor SSF2418E 6A/20V Dual N-Channel MOSFET with ESD protection in the SOT-23-6L package. The SSF2418E utilizes the latest trench technologies and advance process techniques to achieve excellent RDS(ON), low gate charge and a high repetitive avalanche rating.
Equipped with ESD protection up to 2KV, this Halogen-free device is suitable for use as a unidirectional or bidirectional load switch, facilitated by its common drain configuration. Used in DC-DC conversion, load switching and battery protection, additional benefits include its high energy efficiency, fast switch speed and low input and output leakage. It is also available in the TSSOP-8 package.
Features & Benefits:
· Advanced trench MOSFET process technology
· Ultra low on-resistance with low gate charge
· Fast switching and reverse body recovery
· 150°C operating temperature
· Lead free product
Applications:
· PWM
· Load Switching
· General Purpose
Good-Ark, one of the largest diode, rectifier and bridge rectifier manufacturers in the world, has been certified in Quality: ISO9001: 2008, Automotive: ISO/TS16949, Environment: ISO14001 & QC080000, Health & Safety: OHSAS18001 and Information Security: ISO/IEC27001.
As a franchise distributor of Good-Ark Semiconductor, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of Semiconductor Diodes, Rectifiers, Bridge Rectifiers, Protection devices (TVS, Chip Fuse & Thermistor) and MOSFETs (Small Signal & Power MOSFETs supported by Trench Technology) in through-hole to surface-mount devices as well as wafer/bare die for hybrid applications.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in the commercial, industrial, and aerospace/defense, markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
