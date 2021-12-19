Jeff Gorden of KW Commercial Arranges the Sale of Arizona Self Storage Facility
Jeff Gorden of KW Commercial, arranged the sale of a 4-acre self-storage property located right off of Highway 89 in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Phoenix, AZ, December 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Gorden of KW Commercial, arranged the sale of a 4-acre self-storage property located right off of Highway 89 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Hanes Storage sold on December 15, 2021. This Storage has 72,200 rentable square feet and contains 399 units.
Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “At the Gorden Group we fuel exceptional life stories, and the sale of Hanes Storage is another great example. It was a pleasure for us to represent the Sellers in this transaction and help to deliver an excellent capstone on their life’s work.”
Jeff Gorden, of KW Commercial is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) specializing in self-storage and RV storage investment properties. (www.gorden-group.com)
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
