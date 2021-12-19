Joey’s Goes Digital with Annual January Instant Win Promotion
Come to Joey's this January and play Instant Win - save every time.
Calgary, Canada, December 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 2022 is starting off with a digital bang at Joey’s. January will be high tech at Joey’s restaurants with their new Instant Win digital promotion.
This January, customers who visit any Joey’s Restaurant or Joey’s Fish Shack will receive a chance to play Joey’s Instant win and win up to 100% off their bill. It is a digital discount promotion where every table plays a game on the restaurant’s contest tablet.
“Over the years, we’ve always rewarded our customers in January with a discount to help soften the blow of holiday spending,” said Joey’s Vice President of Marketing Dave Holland. “Every customer saves at least 10% and hundreds win even more.”
When it is time to pay the bill, a server will present a tablet logged into the Joey’s Instant Win contest site and will tap a digital button to “play.” Customers could win 10%, 25%, 50% or 100% off their bill.
“Nobody else looks after their customers like Joey’s. We know January is a challenging month and our customers come in droves for that chance to win,” added Holland.
About Joey's
Calgary-based Joey's is a pioneer and leader in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Its signature "Joey's Famous Fish & Chips" and “Fish Taco” has gained the company a North American reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey's franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen — to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 6.5 million guests’ system wide through its forty-two restaurants in Canada. In 2021, the company celebrated its 36th anniversary.
This January, customers who visit any Joey’s Restaurant or Joey’s Fish Shack will receive a chance to play Joey’s Instant win and win up to 100% off their bill. It is a digital discount promotion where every table plays a game on the restaurant’s contest tablet.
“Over the years, we’ve always rewarded our customers in January with a discount to help soften the blow of holiday spending,” said Joey’s Vice President of Marketing Dave Holland. “Every customer saves at least 10% and hundreds win even more.”
When it is time to pay the bill, a server will present a tablet logged into the Joey’s Instant Win contest site and will tap a digital button to “play.” Customers could win 10%, 25%, 50% or 100% off their bill.
“Nobody else looks after their customers like Joey’s. We know January is a challenging month and our customers come in droves for that chance to win,” added Holland.
About Joey's
Calgary-based Joey's is a pioneer and leader in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Its signature "Joey's Famous Fish & Chips" and “Fish Taco” has gained the company a North American reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey's franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen — to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 6.5 million guests’ system wide through its forty-two restaurants in Canada. In 2021, the company celebrated its 36th anniversary.
Contact
Joey's Only Franchising Ltd.Contact
Dave Holland
403-513-1320
https://www.joeys.ca
Dave Holland
403-513-1320
https://www.joeys.ca
Categories