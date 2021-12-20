Help Fund the Fight Against Human Trafficking
Human trafficking is a global epidemic, which needs more awareness worldwide. According to the International Labor Organization, estimates suggest that there are between 20 million to 40 million victims of human trafficking. Women and girls account for approximately 71 percent of trafficked people, while men and boys account for 29 percent. Please help to reunite mothers and families with their children by donating.
Dallas, TX, December 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Global Intervention Assistance Foundation is fundraising to help support the organization's operating expenses that contribute to supporting the fight against human trafficking. Donations are an all-hands-on effort to provide vital funding for victims and families of human trafficking throughout communities worldwide. The mission of the Global Intervention Assistance Foundation is to promote self-sufficiency, safety, and long-term independence of adult and child victims of domestic violence, family violence, poverty, forced labor, and human trafficking through a proven solution of financial empowerment services for survivors.
Human trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise, and it's one of the fastest-growing illicit industries in the world. According to the International Labor Organization, every year, traffickers earn approximately 39 billion on exploitation of children alone. Through the Global Intervention Assistance Foundation, your generosity will help mothers and families eradicate human trafficking to bring their children back home.
Every day, women and children face abuse, violence, poverty, and mental health issues. Many are struggling to find a way forward. The Global Intervention Assistance Foundation exists to empower them to do so and build to better futures for themselves and their families. The organization is committed to providing help and hope to all who have been deprived of these basic human rights as they are dedicated to work collaboratively to build strong, positive, nonviolent communities.
For all the challenges of human trafficking presented during COVID-19, there is still reason for hope: People across the world are joining hands to promote awareness and support the fight against human trafficking to preserve humanity.
Who benefits from your donation?
Donations will help meet urgent needs of the victims and families, which include investigation, rescue, housing, shelter, food, clothing, medical, mental health, dental services, interpreter/translator services, criminal justice victim advocacy, legal services, social services advocacy, literacy education and employment assistance.
The goal of this fundraiser is to help the Global Intervention Assistance Foundation with the financial capacity to provide resources to aid in preventing and reducing victimization of girls who are vulnerable to trafficking. Donate today to help raise awareness and make a difference in the fight against human trafficking.
GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-giaf-stop-human-trafficking
For more info on the Global Intervention Assistance Foundation, please refer to: https://www.giafcharities.org
Herman Dansby
(866)751-8504
https://www.giafcharities.org
