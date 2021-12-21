Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Quest of the Magic Wells - Síonna," by Malcolm James Griffin
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Quest of the Magic Wells - Síonna – an Irish fantasy," by Malcolm James Griffin.
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Quest of the Magic Wells - Síonna:
The ancient shamans of Eriu, Ireland, understood the rites of passage and initiations to help them remain in close relationship with the Earth, awakening that deep Aislingeach state to change their personal myth, and endure obstacles and challenges to overcome their lower impulses and wounds, and heal themselves, empower and inspire.
Griffin explains that at the hearth of shamanic healing is the concept of the Light Body the ancients knew as the Wells, that are believed to surround our material bodies. The author shamanically unveils the ancient teachings of these Magic Wells, through Ireland’s sages, bards, druids, ollamh, and the draíodóir, teaching the reader how to embody their values and attributes to step courageously as a warrior on the path of happiness.
Set in the depths of the Rainbow Isles off the western shores of Chorcu Dhuibhne, a most extraordinary and mythical place, beautiful marriage between myth, spirituality and soul takes place. Embodied within are elements of magic, sorcery, wonder, escapism and the extraordinary, with themes that include the embodiment of Goddess energy, desire, delusion, self-denial, courage, forgiveness, compassion, love and vision.
Through this union and dance of nature with the spiritual, the reader will learn how to quest and walk the path of a leader, and fearlessly delve into the unknown depths and heights of self in order to acquire that inner suaimhneas, and birth the true soul desires into being.
Quest of the Magic Wells - Síonna is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 290 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942462
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.9 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09M7FLKQY
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/QMWS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About the Author
Malcolm James Griffin is an avid practitioner of the shamanic healing techniques of the Celts, the shamans of the Amazon and the Andes. He is a keen poet and musician. He has embodied a lifelong learning of martial arts, bioenergetic medicine, plasma science and GANs technology, and engages in an ongoing pursuit of the Elevation of the Soul through the enlightenment teachings of the draíodóir.
Twitter: Mystic Malcolm - @Malcolm56104254
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
