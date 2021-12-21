Hunt Simplifies Their Sales Commission Using QCommission
Half Moon Bay, CA, December 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that Hunt now simplifies their sales commission process using QCommission.
ChemStation offers custom-formulated, environmentally friendly industrial cleaning and process chemicals, delivered to refillable containers. Hunt and Company (Hunt) is a franchisee of ChemStation International with multiple locations in four (4) states.
Hunt's commission plans had a number of unique requirements, and they were looking for a software application to automate this difficult process.
"Our biggest problem in doing manual calculations was keeping track of paid invoices. We also had problems handling split-commissions, plus, we needed better, easier-to-understand commission reports for our salespeople," said Skip Hunt, President of Hunt and Co. "When we were looking for a software which would work smoothly with QuickBooks® and have flexible commission options, our QuickBooks® Enterprise Solutions Specialist, Rush Rollins, recommended QCommission sales commission software."
QCommission is designed to support QuickBooks comprehensively. QCommission supports editions such as QuickBooks Pro, QuickBooks Premier, QuickBooks Accountant, QuickBooks Enterprise, and QuickBooks Online.
Once QCommission was implemented for Hunt, this is what Stephanie Harty, Manager at Hunt and Co., had to say, "Now we have seamless integration with QuickBooks®, better reporting and are able to complete the commission calculation on time without errors. I would recommend QCommission to anyone who is looking to automate their commissions process."
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual process for sales commission processing. Even with tools like QuickBooks, the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that Hunt and Co. decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
