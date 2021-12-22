Easily Transform Complex Business Data Using INSYNC's Smart iPaaS Solution - APPSeCONNECT
Take a deeper look into how users can simplify the process of transforming complex data using APPSeCONNECT through Cloud Functions.
Kolkata, India, December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Transformation is the core functionality of an iPaaS solution, and APPSeCONNECT as an Integration Platform achieves this through the mapper node, which utilizes the APPSeCONNECT Expression Language to transform data formats. However, the process may not always be that simple, as sometimes data may not be present in the source packet, and a separate call is required to be made, thus functions are needed.
APPSeCONNECT allows its users to create functions to rapidly develop functions that refer to the same in the user's program, such that the function can perform complex tasks, like calling connectors, and even rewrite the whole object structure, etc. This allows the user to implement any complex logic which may be required during execution.
APPSeCONNECT makes the function operate as a service and is created using a web-based editor. The created function is stored in a library and can be used as a service when required.
During the process of transformation, the function can be referred to for creating complex transformation and directly providing an output. It can also be used in other areas of APPSeCONNECT that provide additional capabilities for implementers beyond what they can do through the options.
With the ability to define an entire function directly from the web interface, users can orchestrate the output to perfectly fit the desired output XML structure. The created function can be directly validated on the interface and checked for correct compilation.
The interface also highlights the line number for any problematic line of code, if any, upon compilation. The development environment also provides the user with different code snippets that can be used directly without rewriting the code.
Through Cloud Functions, APPSeCONNECT provides its users a massive power of flexibility and customization for logic integration whenever and however they need.
To learn more in detail in how easily APPSeCONNECT can help with Complex Data Transformation through Cloud Functions, head on to:
https://www.appseconnect.com/how-cloud-functions-help-with-complex-data-transformation-in-appseconnect/
To learn about what other advantages APPSeCONNECT can provide for you, check out:
https://www.appseconnect.com/overview/
Sayan Sengupta
+91-9830027106
https://insync.co.in/
DLF Galleria, DGK 912,
Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata
West Bengal 700156
India
