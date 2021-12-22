"The Lyon Garden, Book One: Family Ties" Wins the 2021 New York Best Sellers Award
The New York Best Sellers Award announced the winners of the 2021 Best Sellers Award for the Gold, Silver and Bronze categories.
New York, NY, December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The New York Best Sellers Award announced the winners of the 2021 Best Sellers Award for the Gold category.
The Novel The Lyon Garden by D.M. Foley won the Gold Award in the category of Mystery, Thriller & Suspense. The Gold Award under the category of Religion & Spirituality went to Stevenson Jones for his amazing Sink or Walk on Water lesson book. The Self-Help book by Veera Surampudi won the Gold Award with Explore Yourself with 100+ Keys. The Silver Award went to The Harbinger II: The Return by Jonathan Cahn in the Christian category and a Silver Award was also awarded to Sean Hannity for his book Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink under the Politics category. Lastly, the Bronze Award went to Matthew McConaughey for his memoir titled Greenlight under the Biography category.
“Congratulations to all winners and success with your literary work.” - Doug Soares NYBSA co-founder
An announcement was posted on the New York Best Sellers Award official website. At this time all celebrations will remain virtual.
Contact
