Cavallo Horse & Rider’s Last-Minute Gift Giving: Three Free Book Downloads
Cavallo Hoof Boots is giving away three digital books in time for holiday gift giving.
Denver, CO, December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Looking for a last-minute gift for horse-loving friends? Download digital PDF copies of Cavallo Horse & Rider’s (http://www.cavallo-inc.com) hoof-care education books today. Download Carole Herder’s Hoof Prints on the Journey, There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven, and Cavallo’s Barefoot Trim Guide before January 15, 2022.
Hoof Prints on the Journey
Worries about your horse's soundness and well-being have humbled all horse owners. Feeling powerless to cure lameness or disease can overwhelm us with denial, despair, and guilt. At the forefront of revolutionary new wisdom, this book will help you navigate issues such as Laminitis and Navicular Disease. Discover actionable steps that every horse owner can take. Consider statements from top experts and scientists. This book is full of pictures and anecdotes that will engage and entertain you while providing solutions for your deepest fears. You are not powerless, but if you don't take control of your horse's future, outside forces will. Get curious. A few small changes can move you from regret to inspiration. Hoofprints on The Journey will show you how.
There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven
Effectively manage your horse’s well-being naturally. There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven offers a profound and passionate exploration of past patterns, guiding you through an entertaining and thought-provoking invitation to make alternative choices. Protect your horse from pain and discomfort, maximize your riding experience and gain insight into the ‘hot spots’ for horses, through scientific evidence and real-life stories. There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven exposes the passé ways of thinking that have impacted our horses. This book examines horses’ natural way of being and shows how small changes in our husbandry can yield big results. It calls us to apply the philosophy of empowerment with a healthy dose of curiosity and move forward into interesting new times.
Cavallo Barefoot Trim Guide
From age 10, Lynn Seeley was shoeing horses. He developed a great respect, sensitivity and understanding for all breeds and their respective purpose and way of going. Most horses had the common assortment of problems. Reconstructions, resections, treating founder and laminitis were common practice. He understood how the hoof affects the entire horse and went on to improve their well-being through removing metal shoes and trimming barefoot horses to health and soundness. Now with over 60 years of practice, he shares his gentle trimming method through this illustrated manual and accompanying video hosted by Herder. This manual should be in every horse woman and man’s library either as reference for yourself or as guidance for your trimmer.
The Cavallo website is loaded with research, testimonials, and FAQs to help guide you as you transition to barefoot and prepare to ride in any sport. Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com for more help or join the discussion on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots. Sign up here for Cavallo's free newsletter and special community discounts: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven, and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037.
Contact
Jenny Mundell
