Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Florida Self Storage Facility

Jacksonville, FL, December 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Weaver Realty Group is pleased to announce the sale of the Highbanks Mini Storage, located at 5 Sanctuary Avenue, DeBary, FL. This well-established, 2.1-acre self-storage facility includes 12,600 GRSF of drive-up self-storage units as well as 48 boat & RV parking spaces and was 97% occupied at the time of sale. Weaver Realty represented the Seller in this transaction and closed on December 13, 2021.Weaver Realty has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. Josh Koerner can be reached at 904-591-0140.Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.