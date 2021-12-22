EZRide+ Product Launch
EZRide+ is the latest innovation in wheelchair mobility.
Oldsmar, FL, December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Shield Innovations LLC announced the launch of their latest innovation in wheelchair mobility - EZRide+. The EZRide+ turns most standard wheelchairs into a nimble and powerful mobility device with 3 speeds, including cruise control for each speed setting. The unit folds and stores easily, eliminating the need for bulky, expensive scooters or motorized chairs that require vehicle attachments. The device provides the freedom to navigate stores or malls with ease, and cruise over smooth surfaces or power over rough terrain. EZRide+ controls are customizable to accommodate users who have a weak or compromised grip.
Shield Innovations LLC has been manufacturing innovative products for 30 years, creating options for improved quality of life with ease of use. With EZRide+, they seek to offer Mobility, Independence, and Freedom to those who rely on a wheelchair for daily mobility.
Learn more by visiting them at - https://buyezrideplus.com
Or follow their social accounts for news and updates: Facebook - @ezrideplus or Instagram - @ezride_plus
Ed Mauro
727-518-9773 x200
https://buyezrideplus.com
