Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Own It: Because That’s Where It Starts," by Vilma Smith-Yates and Carol Hoyle
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Own It: Because That’s Where It Starts," by Vilma Smith-Yates and Carol Hoyle and illustrated by Mathew Hammond.
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Own It: Because that’s where it starts:
Take a peek into the hidden world of prison education with authors Vilma and Carol as they chart the journey of Bailey, a hardened career criminal. From his first tentative steps towards a life founded on hope and the almost unimaginable possibilities that a crime-free future would offer himself and his son, to the beginnings of self-belief, you will find yourself willing him to succeed, to finally shrug off the chains of the never-ending cycle of crime and prison.
Own It is a book based entirely on the authors’ real experiences of working with some of the most socially excluded individuals whose vulnerability is often hidden behind the macho world of prison where to show any vulnerability would be regarded as a sign of weakness. Their work with these individuals is certainly challenging but also very rewarding. There is pain and lots of it but also laughter and humour and, with the growth of trust, a glimpse of a very different future beckons.
In developing courses for these hard-to-reach learners, it became increasingly apparent that the concepts explored are relevant to many of us at various points in our lives, to ensure we give ourselves and our loved ones the best chance of reaching our potential.
Own It: Because that’s where it starts is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 110 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942578
Dimensions: 14.0 x 0.7 x 19.1 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09MKWM124
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/OWNIT
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Vilma Smith-Yates and Carol Hoyle
The authors are both award winning tutors who started our journey over 15 years ago, while teaching in mainstream colleges. We were looking for a change, for a challenge and, almost coincidentally, noticed an advert for prison tutors. Both applied and were interviewed and the rest is history.
Most of their students have had a previous poor experience of education; many have low self-confidence and self-esteem. Indeed, many have lost their individuality and have little hope for their future.
Their values as tutors are based on a whole person approach, providing all learners with a holistic experience of learning. They take the time to listen and get to know our learners as individuals, irrespective of the events that led them to prison. This gives learners a voice and a safe platform from which they can reflect and challenge their mindset.
Seeing their learners progress by becoming more confident and believing in themselves and what they can do for themselves fills the authors with immense satisfaction and is a testament to their hard work and commitment to change.
Not only do the men benefit from the improved skills in communication, confidence and mindset but for many, gaining a qualification in prison is their first taste of academic achievement. Learners are often delighted when they receive their certificates and this, as tutors, is really satisfying to see.
No matter how initially challenging a learner is, Vilma and Carol passionately believe that education can shape and mould a person to be the best they can be.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
