Hibu Introduces “Hibu Assistant” - Adds Marketing Automation to Hibu Digital Marketing Solutions
Cedar Rapids, IA, December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hibu Inc. is announcing today the introduction of Hibu Assistant – its new, automated email and text marketing solution for small to mid-size businesses. Hibu Assistant integrates with a client’s Hibu digital marketing solution to build and grow a contact list of prospects and customers, nurture those contacts via email and text marketing, turn those contacts into first-time and repeat customers and generate reviews.
“By adding Hibu Assistant to our integrated digital marketing solutions, we can now establish an ongoing marketing ‘feedback loop’ for our clients,” said Nick Hopkins, Hibu’s AVP, Digital Product Management. “Assistant automates some of the biggest challenges small businesses face – requesting and publishing customer reviews and engaging regularly with customers and prospects. Reviews, along with offers, are used to generate and convert more leads, thus maximizing the SMB’s overall marketing ROI.”
Dana Cutler, Hibu’s AVP, Go-To-Market, added, “Hibu Assistant automates the sending of offers via email or text to help clients convert leads into customers. The Assistant technology uses signals and other data from contacts, based on where they are in the consumer buying lifecycle and their interactions with previous campaigns, to deliver the right message at the right time.”
Hibu Assistant will be an integral part of the digital marketing solutions Hibu offers clients. The new product works with Hibu’s Listings, Reviews and Reputation products to strengthen a client’s online marketing foundation. Reviews content is published on a client’s Hibu Website and on their Google My Business, Facebook and Yelp Pages to help increase ongoing ranking, engagement and conversion across those services.
More information about Hibu Assistant can be found at https://hibu.com/digital-marketing/marketing-automation.
About Hibu
Hibu Inc. is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions to local businesses across the US. We’re a one-stop shop for all the digital marketing a small business needs - providing our clients with one-on-one service and unmatched expertise, saving them time, money and frustration. We make sure their business information is correct wherever and however customers are searching for them — with search or voice search. We build cutting-edge, secure websites, that are written and designed to engage visitors and deliver a great user experience on any device. We help our clients take control of their online reputation and help them advertise on the web’s top sites and popular apps. Hibu is a Facebook Marketing Partner, Google Ads Premier Partner, Google My Business Partner, and Microsoft Advertising Select Channel Partner. Hibu has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
