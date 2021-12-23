Loveforce International Releases "Midnight Dreams That Just Stay"
On Friday, December 24th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles by Billy Ray Charles and Stix Muzic Group respectively and hold a book giveaway in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 24th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles by Billy Ray Charles and Stix Muzic Group. In honor of the two new digital singles it will also host a worldwide giveaway of a book.
Billy Ray Charles “Midnight Dreamz” is a Smooth Jazz instrumental. The key instruments in the piece are a synthesized drum and a live guitar. The tune is melodic.
Stix Muzic Group’s “Just Stay (Remix)” is EDM House music. It consists of a cavalcade of beats and sounds which sometimes sound like words but the only word that can actually be made out it “Stay.”
The book being given away is both the English and Spanish language e-book versions of What Faith Has Taught Me (Lo Que La Fe Me Ha ensenado in Spanish) by The Prophet of Life. The books explores faith through the author’s personal essays and poems.
“Our releases this week will inspire people to reflect about the holiday season and this week’s releases, along with the four new Christmas songs we released in November and early this month (“Naughty Santa,” “Daddy Is Coming Home For Christmas,” “My Christmas Gift,” and “Christmas Morning”) will provide comfort and joy,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas.
Both the English and Spanish versions of the e-book will be given away, worldwide, on Amazon Exclusively on Friday, December 24th only. The Two New Digital Singles will be distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
