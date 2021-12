Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Breakthrough – The First 42" by S R Chapman

Oxford, United Kingdom, December 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About Breakthrough – The First 42:We are who we are because of the people who were paramount in shaping us – our family.As we get older, we come to realise that life is about perspective. And no matter the time in which a person is born the one thing that rarely changes is people. Societies laws and acceptances may alter, but the emotions of human beings ultimately define the world in which we live.If only we could all see just one alternative perspective, perhaps an order could be arranged in which to evaluate those emotions without the need for hindsight.This book of short compositions tries to imagine how people view the world, including at times those of a bygone era where war or disease has turned the world on its head. Some may appear cynical or even moralistic.Breakthrough – The First 42 is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 206 pagesISBN-13: 9781800942738Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.2 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B09NRMK7ZJAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/BREAKTHROUGH42Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002