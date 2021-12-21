National Van Lines President Joins MSI's Board of Directors
Broadview, IL, December 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines President Mark Doyle has been unanimously voted on to the Moving & Storage Institute’s board of directors, appointed as the organization’s Secretary/Treasurer.
The Moving & Storage Institute is an acclaimed, non-profit organization dedicated to performing research, publication of findings, providing scholarships for moving and storage families and recognizing industry professionals through its Lifetime Achievement Award program.
“I am honored that the Moving & Storage Institute has chosen me to serve on their Board of Directors,” Doyle said. “Their mission of providing educational opportunities and conducting research within the moving and storage industry are worthwhile endeavors I am proud to be a part of.”
Doyle started his career in the moving industry in 1985, and has since held a number of titles in the industry including Credit and Collections Supervisor, Regional Manager, Vice President and agent-owner before becoming National Van Lines President in 2020.
About National Van Lines:
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
