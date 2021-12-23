The Big Savannah Toy Drive Concludes with Finale Event for Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center
Savannah, GA, December 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Big Savannah Toy Drive collected toys for the children served by Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC) from November 26 through December 17. The toy drive concluded with a finale event on Saturday, December 18.
For the festive finale, Old Savannah Tours provided a trolley to pick up all of the gifts donated during the toy drive at the multiple drop-off locations throughout Savannah. After all the toys were collected, the trolley returned to The Eichholz Law Firm. There, Mayor Van Johnson met the group of toy drive supporters for a champagne toast, during which he shared his appreciation for all who contributed to the campaign’s success.
Presented by The Eichholz Law Firm, the Big Savannah Toy Drive encouraged members of the public to give in one of two ways: first, donors could sign up to fulfill a child’s wish list, or second, donors could choose from a list of CCAC’s suggested gifts at bigsavannahtoydrive.com. During the toy drive, donors dropped off new, unwrapped gifts at the following locations:
- The Eichholz Law Firm
- Erica Davis Lowcountry
- ForSight Unique Eye Care & Eye Wear
- The Hipster Hound
- Hustle & Blow Dry Bar
- Royal Treatment Barber Parlor
In addition to The Eichholz Law Firm and these businesses that hosted donation drop-off boxes, the Big Savannah Toy Drive was made possible by generous contributions from several local companies. TradeBark designed the toy drive logo and website, and Alienworx Productions captured video of the campaign finale.
View the entire video of the Big Savannah Toy Drive finale event at vimeo.com/658764217/92ca718ced.
About Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC): CCAC is a private nonprofit agency that provides a safe, confidential child-friendly site for free investigative and therapeutic services to victims of abuse. CCAC’s mission is to unite public, private, and community resources to provide each child who has suffered abuse with justice, hope, and healing. Learn more at ccac-savannah.org.
About The Eichholz Law Firm: As a locally owned and operated firm, our team lives and works in the communities we serve. Our clients are at the center of everything we do and our team is focused on delivering results. We are committed to fighting for justice and increased social responsibility in our community. Our objective is to provide expert legal services in an effort to maximize results for clients who have been injured through the negligence of others. To learn more, visit thejusticelawyer.com.
For the festive finale, Old Savannah Tours provided a trolley to pick up all of the gifts donated during the toy drive at the multiple drop-off locations throughout Savannah. After all the toys were collected, the trolley returned to The Eichholz Law Firm. There, Mayor Van Johnson met the group of toy drive supporters for a champagne toast, during which he shared his appreciation for all who contributed to the campaign’s success.
Presented by The Eichholz Law Firm, the Big Savannah Toy Drive encouraged members of the public to give in one of two ways: first, donors could sign up to fulfill a child’s wish list, or second, donors could choose from a list of CCAC’s suggested gifts at bigsavannahtoydrive.com. During the toy drive, donors dropped off new, unwrapped gifts at the following locations:
- The Eichholz Law Firm
- Erica Davis Lowcountry
- ForSight Unique Eye Care & Eye Wear
- The Hipster Hound
- Hustle & Blow Dry Bar
- Royal Treatment Barber Parlor
In addition to The Eichholz Law Firm and these businesses that hosted donation drop-off boxes, the Big Savannah Toy Drive was made possible by generous contributions from several local companies. TradeBark designed the toy drive logo and website, and Alienworx Productions captured video of the campaign finale.
View the entire video of the Big Savannah Toy Drive finale event at vimeo.com/658764217/92ca718ced.
About Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC): CCAC is a private nonprofit agency that provides a safe, confidential child-friendly site for free investigative and therapeutic services to victims of abuse. CCAC’s mission is to unite public, private, and community resources to provide each child who has suffered abuse with justice, hope, and healing. Learn more at ccac-savannah.org.
About The Eichholz Law Firm: As a locally owned and operated firm, our team lives and works in the communities we serve. Our clients are at the center of everything we do and our team is focused on delivering results. We are committed to fighting for justice and increased social responsibility in our community. Our objective is to provide expert legal services in an effort to maximize results for clients who have been injured through the negligence of others. To learn more, visit thejusticelawyer.com.
Contact
Good Cause MarketingContact
Katie Cupp
(912) 208-2033
https://www.goodcausemarketing.com/
Katie Cupp
(912) 208-2033
https://www.goodcausemarketing.com/
Categories