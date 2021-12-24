Slam Dunk – RAMPF & Tigers Tübingen
Sponsoring partnership with professional basketball club.
Grafenberg, Germany, December 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The international RAMPF Group and the professional basketball team Tigers Tübingen have signed a sponsoring partnership. The family-owned company is consequently continuing its commitment to regional sports clubs.
RAMPF CEO Michael Rampf – “The Tigers have earned an outstanding reputation far beyond the city of Tübingen. The team stands for passion, team spirit, and fair play, and with this we fully identify. As a family company firmly rooted in the region, we are very happy to be involved in sports sponsoring, both on the professional and amateur level. The companies of the RAMPF Group support local clubs in handball, soccer, tennis, and athletics. It is about both the promotion of competitive sport and the social responsibility.”
Frank Fischer, Director of Human Resources & Legal at RAMPF Holding – “With this partnership we are strengthening our presence in the university city of Tübingen. We aim to make graduates, students, and trainees aware of the numerous career opportunities in the fields of chemistry, mechanical engineering, and administration. In addition to twelve apprenticeships and the degree program business administration and industry, students have the opportunity to write their bachelor's and master's theses with us and to do internships. Of course, we also advertise the many attractive job offers and additional benefits RAMPF has to offer.”
Christoph Koppensteiner, responsible for partnerships and cooperations at Tigers Tübingen – “We’re thrilled to welcome a new member to the Tigers family. RAMPF is a young, innovative company that fits the Tiger’s brand. In addition, RAMPF is a true hidden champion and therefore a perfect partner for the Tigers Career Day, where we offer students the opportunity to find out more about various professional perspectives and get to know companies from our region. I am sure that RAMPF can present itself effectively as an attractive employer at this event.”
