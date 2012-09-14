PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

Wibbets Inc. Announces New Recognition for Basketball Rehab Wibbets Inc. is excited to announce their flagship media brand Basketball Rehab has received recognition as one of the top blog sites. The top 200 basketball blogs on Feedspot.com and top 25 sports blogs on Ranker.com. CEO Jason Baudendistel offered his thoughts: "We are excited to continue growing... - September 25, 2019 - Wibbets

Indian Basketballer Asmat Kaur Taunque Makes It to Top U.S. High School Captain of the Maharashtra U16 Girls Basketball team, Asmat Kaur Taunque, paves an exemplary pathway for high school aspirants in the U.S.A. Asmat, who played for India at the U16 FIBA ASIA Cup 2017, has been accepted by the very prestigious The Lawrenceville School, near Princeton University, in New... - August 17, 2019 - Asmat Kaur Taunque

Chicago Block Party, the Party with a Cause The Genesis Dream Center, Children’s Literacy Project, and Chicago YMCA are proud to host the Chicago Block Party on Saturday and Sunday, August 31st and September 1st, from 11 am – 5 pm in University Village on W. 15th Street between South Racine Avenue and South Ashland Avenue. This free... - August 08, 2019 - Chicago Block Party

Inaugural Careers in Sports Expo, Designed to Introduce Youths to Paths Outside the Playing Arena, Set for Aug. 10th at Banc of California Stadium Careers in Sports (CIS), a newly founded non-profit organization that connects high school student-athletes to the vast career opportunities in the sports industry, will host its first expo on Saturday, August 10th in partnership with the LAFC Foundation at Banc of California Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Football Club. “Our singular purpose is to give young student-athletes a fair chance to make it in the world outside the playing arena,” said Kimberly Frelow, CIS Founder. - July 18, 2019 - Careers in Sports

SportsEdTV Prepares Launch of Free Basketball Instruction Content Library Videos Feature Former Miami Heat Teammates Tim Hardaway and Mark Strickland - June 20, 2019 - SportsEdTV

Former Harlem Globetrotter and Streetball Legend Dies at 79 Former Harlem Globetrotter and Streetball Legend Jumpin’ Jackie Jackson passed away on Saturday May 4th 2019; he was 79. - May 07, 2019 - Carl Agard

2019 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction California Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony, Sunday, June 23 - April 22, 2019 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15. The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019 TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC

Ean Athletics is a Start-Up Sports Brand That Has Arrived to Enter the Market Strong with Its First Launched Product Line of Athletic Sports Socks This brand is said to be unlike its competition and has entered the marketplace with the intentions to crush the competition. "Ean Athletics" just launched its site of custom athletic sports designs. Expansion of this product's variety is imminent, and the hard work and determination of this team of sports apparel designers are well above average in creativity. - March 05, 2019 - Deontaes Multimedia Publishing

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Takes a Shot at Fundraising for Heart Health The level I trauma center will be holding its first annual heart health awareness basketball event. Proceeds from the event will fund the American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk. - February 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

NBA Veteran Hosts NYC Boys Varsity Basketball Game Smush Parker, Former LA Laker, introduces his Official Basketball at Newtown High School Boys Varsity Basketball Game. - February 01, 2019 - Smush Parker Elite

Local Business ISlide Showcases Brand at Nationally Recognized Spalding HoopHall Classic Basketball Tournament ISlide made an appearance at the 18th annual HoopHall Classic, setting up events for high school and juniors athletes to test out their skills or to simply have some fun. The participants and fans jumped at the opportunity to make their own truly custom slides to forever remember this year’s tournament. - January 23, 2019 - ISlide USA

SportsJaw Hopes to Promote Sports Chatter SportsJaw is the first online platform to build social content specifically for sports matchups. SportsJaw uses a patent-pending technology to search all of the major social media sites to compile feeds of information on teams or games. SportsJaw is a one stop shop for sports betting news and game predictions, a true cornucopia for sports gamblers. - November 21, 2018 - SportsJaw

Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, Everest Networks Set High Wi-Fi Performance Marks During NFL Season Opener Everest Networks has announced that the Philadelphia Eagles and Lincoln Financial Field’s home opener on Thursday, September 12, 2018 set record-breaking Wi-Fi usage numbers for a non-championship athletic event, trailing only Super Bowl 52 (16.31 TB) and Super Bowl 51 (11.8 TB). With a sold-out... - October 18, 2018 - Everest Networks

Aliso Niguel High School Basketball Teams Collect New Socks, Gently Used Coats and Canned Food for the Orange County Rescue Mission on October 20th; 14th Annual Event Socks From Jocks is a 14th Annual Outreach Event. Players will join the High School at 9 a.m. and break into smaller groups driving to neighborhoods in Aliso Viejo and Laguna Niguel asking the communities to donate food for the needy. They come back to the High School by 11:45 a.m. to pack the food and enjoy lunch. - October 15, 2018 - Aliso Niguel High School Boy's Basketball

2nd Annual Basketball Skills Clinic for Special Needs Players Hosted October 13th at Aliso Niguel High School The Aliso Niguel High School basketball Varsity and Junior Varsity teams will hold their 2nd annual Basketball Skills Clinic for 25 Special Needs Young Adults on October 13th from 10am – 1pm at the high school gym. - October 08, 2018 - Aliso Niguel High School Boy's Basketball

The Garden City Hotel Hosts Sports Memorabilia Silent Auction to Benefit USO of Metropolitan New York The Garden City Hotel is excited to host the Fall Sports Players Ball on Thursday, September 13. The event starts at 6 pm at the Patio Bar and will be celebrating a night of sports featuring a silent auction with autographed sports memorabilia and proceeds will be donated to the USO of Metropolitan New York. Tickets are $25 and include two tap beers. - September 12, 2018 - The Garden City Hotel

Layups2Standup & NBA MVP Russell Westbrook Bring an Evening of Infamous Comedy to OKC with the 3rd Annual “Why Not?? Comedy Show” Acclaimed comedian Demetrius “Juice” Deason and OKC Thunder’s very own Russell Westbrook will host an infamous evening of comedy with the 3rd Annual “Why Not?? Comedy Show.” - August 20, 2018 - Why Not?? Comedy Show

Baltimore Man's Love Brings Hope to His Community Some people are lucky if they find just one great love in their life, but for Baltimore native and former Minnesota Twins player, Gregory Branch, he was blessed enough to find two – baseball and his first love and wife, Dale Talley. And it’s this incredible love story that’s the focus... - July 03, 2018 - VOXXITY, LLC

Camp Carter International Karate Association Pledge to Donate $1700 to Vallejo Sister City Association "Youth Sports Diplomacy Asia Trip 2018" Grandmaster/Hanshi James Carter has pledged to donate $1700 for this lifetime experience for Vallejo Sister City Association Inner City Youth to participate in Goodwill Sports Games in Asia, "They will travel the world and be seen as sports diplomats." - June 21, 2018 - Camp Carter International Karate Association

LeBron James Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for May 2018 LeBron James named monthly Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for third consecutive month; Averaged 33.7 points, 9.5 assists and 8.7 rebounds for the month; Led Cavaliers into final NBA Finals with victories over the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics - June 21, 2018 - Liccione Enterprises

"The Average Joe’s Super Sports Almanac"; New Book is the Ultimate Collection of All-Star Stats, Amazing Facts, and Inspiring Stories from the World of Sports A new book for the ultimate sports lover with hilarious anecdotes, amazing trivia, fantastic facts and heartwarming heroics form the history of sports. - June 18, 2018 - One Heart Project

Denali Advanced Integration Partners with The Seattle Storm to Introduce Special "Birds Nest" Section of KeyArena The "Birds Nest," presented by Denali, will host local non-profits who align with the mission and values of both organizations, allowing low-income families and groups to attend Seattle Storm games. - May 17, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration

2018 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2018 members featuring five California sports legends, Tim Brown - Raiders * Cliff Branch – Raiders * Tony La Russa – Oakland A’s * Stan Morrison – Basketball Coach * Michael Cooper – NBA Lakers. The 12th annual... - May 09, 2018 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

Robert Andrews, Houston’s Sports Performance Coach, Launches "Champion’s Mental Edge – Turning Winners Into Champions" The Founder & Director of The Institute of Sports Performance, releases new book with insights into how athletes reach peak performance and stay there consistently. - April 23, 2018 - Robert Andrews

South Carolina Senior Sports State Games Early Bird Registration Ends April 15th, and Closes May 1st The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Lokal Real Estate Support Graduating Seniors John Marshall High School is preparing to honor members of the Class of 2018 at the annual Senior Awards Banquet. A time when students are recognized, families celebrate and staff reminisce. Celebrations like this require all hands on deck from the community charged with educating young minds. This year,... - March 13, 2018 - Tall Tower Real Estate Marketing

Pixel Mags and Phil Steele Publications Reached the Agreement to Make All Titles Available on Multiple Newsstands Through Pixel Mags, Inc. Pixel Mags, Inc. and Phil Steele Publications, publisher of Phil Steele’s College, Pro, and FCS Preview Magazines – one of the most trusted sources for American Football analysis – reached the agreement to make all titles available on multiple newsstands through digital distribution pioneer Pixel Mags, Inc. - March 03, 2018 - Pixel Mags

ceilingSPORT Looks to Score a Slam Dunk with "Original SWISH" Innovative indoor basketball game on ceiling provides exciting new fun for players of all ages. - February 27, 2018 - CeilingSport, LLC

Baylor University Teams Up with Fanmall Licensed Baylor apparel finds a new home this season. - February 15, 2018 - Fanmall

Commemorating National Unity Together: Team Mobilunity Orcas, Takes on the Embassy of Lithuania (Ukraine) in a Friendly Basketball Game Basketball Announcement: Mobilunity Team Orcas vs the Embassy of Lithuania - January 20, 2018 - Mobilunity

Warmups Sportsgear Brand to Launch the "Diesel-1" Basketball Shoe Philadelphia-based sports brand "Warmups" will launch its first basketball shoe, "The Diesel-1," a signature basketball shoe designed for 13-year old AAU basketball player Taye "Diesel" Edwards, making him the youngest player in America with his own signature basketball shoe - January 06, 2018 - Water Group LLC

Akron Aviators Professional Basketball Team Takes on Undefeated Kentucky Enforcers Akron's newest professional basketball team, the Akron Aviators will be hosting the undefeated and #6 ranked Kentucky Enforcers on Saturday, December 16th at North High School in Akron, OH. The event tips off at 7 PM. The Akron Aviators are a new expansion team in the iconic American Basketball Association... - December 15, 2017 - Akron Aviators

Marynell Meadors to Coach New WBCBL Team in Atlanta Playmakers Basketball Royalties Announces the Formation of the Atlanta Monarchs. - December 06, 2017 - Playmakers Basketball Royalties

NCAA-Licensed Commemorative UNC Basketball Backboard Now on Sale College Championship Slam (CCS), a partnership headquartered in Arizona, where the NCAA basketball championship was held earlier this year, has released a limited-edition UNC-branded basketball backboard, hoop and ball to commemorate UNC's victory. This first-ever backboard licensed by the Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC) is available online at www.collegechampionshipslam.com, and will be distributed locally through a Charlotte-based distribution center. - November 11, 2017 - Denise Meridith

Stakers.com Starts Expansion with Germany Launch High-end gaming operator Stakers.com enters the market with a proprietary sports betting platform. "Online gaming is a continuously growing industry in Europe and overseas,” said Michael Schmidt, company business development manager. “With almost 27 years of a continuous growth operators... - October 24, 2017 - Stakers Limited

Alumni League Looks to Restore Philadelphia’s Basketball Rivalry The Alumni League kicks off on Oct 7, and looks set to restore Philadelphia’s Basketball Rivalry. - September 30, 2017 - Alumni League

Graphic Designer, Brian Begley Creates NBA Uniform Concepts That Rival Nike's Actual Jerseys Graphic Designer, Brian Begley's 160 NBA uniform concepts have garnered viral attention on social media as well as features with local and national media outlets. As Nike begins to release their new uniforms, many fans prefer Begley's designs over the official jerseys from Nike. - August 02, 2017 - I Am Brian Begley

Breakthrough Basketball Strategy Helps Teams Measure Value, Improve Player IQ and Increase Team Synergy The breakthrough strategy, developed by Victor Holman, enables players at every level to understand value and identify ways they can add value to reach team goals. - July 21, 2017 - Victor Holman

Meta Wear on Its Way to Turn Every Athlete’s Dream Into Reality Making Waves for a While Now, the Company Has Finally Started an Indiegogo Campaign for Its Long Anticipated Heat-Sensitive, Color Changing Active Wear. - July 14, 2017 - Meta Wear LLC

Run This Town: NBA's Rising Stars Head to New York City Conversion Sports and Entertainment is proud to announce its 8th Annual Pre-Draft Gifting & Style Suite. Widely considered one of the most popular NBA Draft experiential events each year for the Draftees, this invitation only event will take place on June 20th & 21st at the Grand Hyatt New York. - June 20, 2017 - Conversion Sports and Entertainment

Youth Basketball Association Now Offering Basketball Training in Houston In an effort to help local athletes take their game to the next level now that the AAU basketball season is in high gear, one of the city of Houston’s top youth basketball training organizations is offering private and group training sessions. - June 15, 2017 - Youth Basketball Association

Aztec Legend D.J. Gay Hired as Head Basketball Coach at Chula Vista's Victory Christian Academy Formerly known as Lutheran High School of San Diego, Victory looks to build on four consecutive Sunset League titles and 2015 CIF San Diego Division 5 championship. - May 19, 2017 - Victory Christian Academy

Advanced Footcare Adds State-of-the-Art Biomechanics Analysis System to Modernize Patient Lower Extremity Function and Mechanics Assessment FootcareXpress is a team of biomechanical experts made up of physicians and pedorthists who provide the highest quality professional lower extremity medical services and sports medicine solutions. We take pride offering the most advanced services in the industry. - May 09, 2017 - Footcare Express Inc.

Jeff Lisath Basketball Ministries Announces Tournament Dates Ohio's Top Summer Basketball Tournament, The Bannon Park Classic will return to Portsmouth, Ohio June 30th - July 2nd. Since 1979 Jeff Lisath Founder and CEO of Jeff Lisath Basketball Ministries has held this 5 on 5 Outdoor double elimination basketball tournament at Bannon Park in Portsmouth, Ohio. The tournament started off being a 3 on 3 tournament which evolved into not only a charitable fundraising event, but a community annual event that invited teams from all over three states. - April 25, 2017 - Jeff Lisath Basketball Ministries