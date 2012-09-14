PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group
The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO
Wibbets Inc. is excited to announce their flagship media brand Basketball Rehab has received recognition as one of the top blog sites. The top 200 basketball blogs on Feedspot.com and top 25 sports blogs on Ranker.com.
CEO Jason Baudendistel offered his thoughts:
"We are excited to continue growing... - September 25, 2019 - Wibbets
Captain of the Maharashtra U16 Girls Basketball team, Asmat Kaur Taunque, paves an exemplary pathway for high school aspirants in the U.S.A. Asmat, who played for India at the U16 FIBA ASIA Cup 2017, has been accepted by the very prestigious The Lawrenceville School, near Princeton University, in New... - August 17, 2019 - Asmat Kaur Taunque
The Genesis Dream Center, Children’s Literacy Project, and Chicago YMCA are proud to host the Chicago Block Party on Saturday and Sunday, August 31st and September 1st, from 11 am – 5 pm in University Village on W. 15th Street between South Racine Avenue and South Ashland Avenue.
This free... - August 08, 2019 - Chicago Block Party
Careers in Sports (CIS), a newly founded non-profit organization that connects high school student-athletes to the vast career opportunities in the sports industry, will host its first expo on Saturday, August 10th in partnership with the LAFC Foundation at Banc of California Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Football Club.
“Our singular purpose is to give young student-athletes a fair chance to make it in the world outside the playing arena,” said Kimberly Frelow, CIS Founder. - July 18, 2019 - Careers in Sports
Videos Feature Former Miami Heat Teammates Tim Hardaway and Mark Strickland - June 20, 2019 - SportsEdTV
Former Harlem Globetrotter and Streetball Legend Jumpin’ Jackie Jackson passed away on Saturday May 4th 2019; he was 79. - May 07, 2019 - Carl Agard
California Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony, Sunday, June 23 - April 22, 2019 - California Sports Hall Of Fame
The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic
TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC
This brand is said to be unlike its competition and has entered the marketplace with the intentions to crush the competition. "Ean Athletics" just launched its site of custom athletic sports designs. Expansion of this product's variety is imminent, and the hard work and determination of this team of sports apparel designers are well above average in creativity. - March 05, 2019 - Deontaes Multimedia Publishing
The level I trauma center will be holding its first annual heart health awareness basketball event. Proceeds from the event will fund the American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk. - February 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
Smush Parker, Former LA Laker, introduces his Official Basketball at Newtown High School Boys Varsity Basketball Game. - February 01, 2019 - Smush Parker Elite
ISlide made an appearance at the 18th annual HoopHall Classic, setting up events for high school and juniors athletes to test out their skills or to simply have some fun. The participants and fans jumped at the opportunity to make their own truly custom slides to forever remember this year’s tournament. - January 23, 2019 - ISlide USA
SportsJaw is the first online platform to build social content specifically for sports matchups. SportsJaw uses a patent-pending technology to search all of the major social media sites to compile feeds of information on teams or games. SportsJaw is a one stop shop for sports betting news and game predictions, a true cornucopia for sports gamblers. - November 21, 2018 - SportsJaw
Everest Networks has announced that the Philadelphia Eagles and Lincoln Financial Field’s home opener on Thursday, September 12, 2018 set record-breaking Wi-Fi usage numbers for a non-championship athletic event, trailing only Super Bowl 52 (16.31 TB) and Super Bowl 51 (11.8 TB).
With a sold-out... - October 18, 2018 - Everest Networks
Socks From Jocks is a 14th Annual Outreach Event. Players will join the High School at 9 a.m. and break into smaller groups driving to neighborhoods in Aliso Viejo and Laguna Niguel asking the communities to donate food for the needy. They come back to the High School by 11:45 a.m. to pack the food and enjoy lunch. - October 15, 2018 - Aliso Niguel High School Boy's Basketball
The Aliso Niguel High School basketball Varsity and Junior Varsity teams will hold their 2nd annual Basketball Skills Clinic for 25 Special Needs Young Adults on October 13th from 10am – 1pm at the high school gym. - October 08, 2018 - Aliso Niguel High School Boy's Basketball
The Garden City Hotel is excited to host the Fall Sports Players Ball on Thursday, September 13. The event starts at 6 pm at the Patio Bar and will be celebrating a night of sports featuring a silent auction with autographed sports memorabilia and proceeds will be donated to the USO of Metropolitan New York. Tickets are $25 and include two tap beers. - September 12, 2018 - The Garden City Hotel
Acclaimed comedian Demetrius “Juice” Deason and OKC Thunder’s very own Russell Westbrook will host an infamous evening of comedy with the 3rd Annual “Why Not?? Comedy Show.” - August 20, 2018 - Why Not?? Comedy Show
Some people are lucky if they find just one great love in their life, but for Baltimore native and former Minnesota Twins player, Gregory Branch, he was blessed enough to find two – baseball and his first love and wife, Dale Talley. And it’s this incredible love story that’s the focus... - July 03, 2018 - VOXXITY, LLC
Grandmaster/Hanshi James Carter has pledged to donate $1700 for this lifetime experience for Vallejo Sister City Association Inner City Youth to participate in Goodwill Sports Games in Asia, "They will travel the world and be seen as sports diplomats." - June 21, 2018 - Camp Carter International Karate Association
LeBron James named monthly Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for third consecutive month; Averaged 33.7 points, 9.5 assists and 8.7 rebounds for the month; Led Cavaliers into final NBA Finals with victories over the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics - June 21, 2018 - Liccione Enterprises
A new book for the ultimate sports lover with hilarious anecdotes, amazing trivia, fantastic facts and heartwarming heroics form the history of sports. - June 18, 2018 - One Heart Project
The "Birds Nest," presented by Denali, will host local non-profits who align with the mission and values of both organizations, allowing low-income families and groups to attend Seattle Storm games. - May 17, 2018 - Denali Advanced Integration
The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2018 members featuring five California sports legends, Tim Brown - Raiders * Cliff Branch – Raiders * Tony La Russa – Oakland A’s * Stan Morrison – Basketball Coach * Michael Cooper – NBA Lakers. The 12th annual... - May 09, 2018 - California Sports Hall Of Fame
The Founder & Director of The Institute of Sports Performance, releases new book with insights into how athletes reach peak performance and stay there consistently. - April 23, 2018 - Robert Andrews
The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic
John Marshall High School is preparing to honor members of the Class of 2018 at the annual Senior Awards Banquet. A time when students are recognized, families celebrate and staff reminisce. Celebrations like this require all hands on deck from the community charged with educating young minds. This year,... - March 13, 2018 - Tall Tower Real Estate Marketing
Pixel Mags, Inc. and Phil Steele Publications, publisher of Phil Steele’s College, Pro, and FCS Preview Magazines – one of the most trusted sources for American Football analysis – reached the agreement to make all titles available on multiple newsstands through digital distribution pioneer Pixel Mags, Inc. - March 03, 2018 - Pixel Mags
Innovative indoor basketball game on ceiling provides exciting new fun for players of all ages. - February 27, 2018 - CeilingSport, LLC
Licensed Baylor apparel finds a new home this season. - February 15, 2018 - Fanmall
Basketball Announcement: Mobilunity Team Orcas vs the Embassy of Lithuania - January 20, 2018 - Mobilunity
Philadelphia-based sports brand "Warmups" will launch its first basketball shoe, "The Diesel-1," a signature basketball shoe designed for 13-year old AAU basketball player Taye "Diesel" Edwards, making him the youngest player in America with his own signature basketball shoe - January 06, 2018 - Water Group LLC
Akron's newest professional basketball team, the Akron Aviators will be hosting the undefeated and #6 ranked Kentucky Enforcers on Saturday, December 16th at North High School in Akron, OH. The event tips off at 7 PM.
The Akron Aviators are a new expansion team in the iconic American Basketball Association... - December 15, 2017 - Akron Aviators
Playmakers Basketball Royalties Announces the Formation of the Atlanta Monarchs. - December 06, 2017 - Playmakers Basketball Royalties
College Championship Slam (CCS), a partnership headquartered in Arizona, where the NCAA basketball championship was held earlier this year, has released a limited-edition UNC-branded basketball backboard, hoop and ball to commemorate UNC's victory. This first-ever backboard licensed by the Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC) is available online at www.collegechampionshipslam.com, and will be distributed locally through a Charlotte-based distribution center. - November 11, 2017 - Denise Meridith
High-end gaming operator Stakers.com enters the market with a proprietary sports betting platform.
"Online gaming is a continuously growing industry in Europe and overseas,” said Michael Schmidt, company business development manager. “With almost 27 years of a continuous growth operators... - October 24, 2017 - Stakers Limited
The Alumni League kicks off on Oct 7, and looks set to restore Philadelphia’s Basketball Rivalry. - September 30, 2017 - Alumni League
Graphic Designer, Brian Begley's 160 NBA uniform concepts have garnered viral attention on social media as well as features with local and national media outlets. As Nike begins to release their new uniforms, many fans prefer Begley's designs over the official jerseys from Nike. - August 02, 2017 - I Am Brian Begley
The breakthrough strategy, developed by Victor Holman, enables players at every level to understand value and identify ways they can add value to reach team goals. - July 21, 2017 - Victor Holman
Making Waves for a While Now, the Company Has Finally Started an Indiegogo Campaign for Its Long Anticipated Heat-Sensitive, Color Changing Active Wear. - July 14, 2017 - Meta Wear LLC
"The Athlete's Dilemma: Sacrificing Health for Wealth and Fame" (Rowman & Littlefield, June 2017) - June 20, 2017 - Sportpathologies.com
Conversion Sports and Entertainment is proud to announce its 8th Annual Pre-Draft Gifting & Style Suite. Widely considered one of the most popular NBA Draft experiential events each year for the Draftees, this invitation only event will take place on June 20th & 21st at the Grand Hyatt New York. - June 20, 2017 - Conversion Sports and Entertainment
In an effort to help local athletes take their game to the next level now that the AAU basketball season is in high gear, one of the city of Houston’s top youth basketball training organizations is offering private and group training sessions. - June 15, 2017 - Youth Basketball Association
Formerly known as Lutheran High School of San Diego, Victory looks to build on four consecutive Sunset League titles and 2015 CIF San Diego Division 5 championship. - May 19, 2017 - Victory Christian Academy
FootcareXpress is a team of biomechanical experts made up of physicians and pedorthists who provide the highest quality professional lower extremity medical services and sports medicine solutions. We take pride offering the most advanced services in the industry. - May 09, 2017 - Footcare Express Inc.
Ohio's Top Summer Basketball Tournament, The Bannon Park Classic will return to Portsmouth, Ohio June 30th - July 2nd. Since 1979 Jeff Lisath Founder and CEO of Jeff Lisath Basketball Ministries has held this 5 on 5 Outdoor double elimination basketball tournament at Bannon Park in Portsmouth, Ohio. The tournament started off being a 3 on 3 tournament which evolved into not only a charitable fundraising event, but a community annual event that invited teams from all over three states. - April 25, 2017 - Jeff Lisath Basketball Ministries
Triple Play Sponsor: The Chauncey F. Lufkin III Foundation Was a “Triple Play Sponsor” for the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation “All Star Evening.” The Dinner Raised Funds for Comprehensive in-School Programming to Help Children Affected by Domestic Violence. - April 21, 2017 - The Chauncey F. Lufkin III Foundation