Basketball News
Shoot for news about basketball teams, licensing, coaching and prizes. Find out about companies and organizations that are reinventing basketball, introducing innovations and scoring points both on and off the court.
2nd Annual She's Got Now Empowerment Luncheon Celebrated WNBA's 30th Anniversary with theme “30 Years of Business & Basketball”
Highlighting the 30 greatest players in league history while spotlighting women's leadership in business and sports who have NOW and not NEXT. - August 05, 2026 - HAG-Helpppp Agency Group
San Marcos Basketball Invests in Youth Development Through Inclusive Basketball Camps
San Marcos Basketball has launched a new series of affordable youth basketball camps, which aim to expand access to structured athletic training in North County San Diego. - July 18, 2026 - San Marcos Basketball
O∆K Names Elyse Warren 2026 Gen. Russell E. Dougherty National Leader of the Year
Elyse Warren of Memphis, Tennessee, has been named the 2026 Gen. Russell E. Dougherty Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year. - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Asia’s Youth Basketball Scene Shaken - Over 80 Teams from 10 Nations Surge to Join IYBC 2026
The International Youth Basketball Championships 2026 (IYBC 2026) is experiencing an unprecedented surge in interest, with over 60 teams from across the globe registering shortly after applications opened. Currently, the roster comprises 44 boys’ teams and 16 girls’ teams representing... - May 09, 2026 - Parent Group of Thai Youth Basketball Players
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
Harbinger Sports Partners Announces $450 Million Initial Closing of Its Fund I Strategy
Harbinger Sports Partners (“Harbinger”) today announced the successful initial closing of the Harbinger Sports Partners Fund I strategy (the “Fund I Strategy”). Following the closing, Harbinger has secured over $450 million in assets under management related to the Fund I... - April 23, 2026 - Harbinger Sports Partners
HBCU Basketball Association Hosts Free Pro Tryouts in Birmingham, Bringing Elite Talent and Community Together
The HBCU Basketball Association (HBCUBA) will host a free professional open tryout on April 19, 2026, in Birmingham, Alabama. Founded by Kimberly D. Meadows, HBCUBA is a social enterprise focused on removing financial barriers and creating access through sports. The event is free and open to the public, featuring elite athletes and an ownership group of former NBA and NFL players. - April 11, 2026 - HBCU BA
Swishbox to Bring High Energy Mobile Basketball Arcade Experience to Selfie Fest on April 11
SwishBox is joining Selfie Fest to deliver an electrifying outdoor experience for Jacksonville. Guests can explore local vendors, enjoy live music, dive into creative installations, and compete in SwishBox’s mobile basketball arcade. This community‑driven celebration blends creativity, competition, and culture, giving families, creators, and players an unforgettable day of fun, connection, and high‑energy vibes. - April 07, 2026 - Swishbox LLC
LLH Healthcare and American Conference Raise $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama During 2026 Basketball Championships
LLH Healthcare and the American Conference announced the successful outcome of their championship week community initiative, raising $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama during the 2026 American Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held March 10–15 at Legacy Arena in... - March 21, 2026 - LLH Healthcare
SwishBox Announces Grand Opening in Jacksonville, FL
SwishBox, a veteran‑owned mobile basketball arcade, is hosting its Grand Opening on Feb. 28, 2026, from 11–7 at 11239 Lem Turner Rd. in Jacksonville. The event features tournament play, prizes, DJ, photo booth, food, and special recognition for veterans. Family‑friendly fun and high‑energy competition for the whole community. - February 24, 2026 - Swishbox LLC
Sports Logo Launches Design Studio for Merchants Selling Customizable Products
The Sports Logo Design Studio allows consumers to create hyper-individualized custom sports logos that can be place on apparel, merchandise and used for social media and athlete branding. - February 18, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) Announces National Licensing Plan & Safe Bet Overlay™ - A National Framework Upholding the Integrity of the Game
In a decisive step to restore trust, transparency, and fairness across America’s rapidly expanding sports-betting ecosystem, You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) today announced the launch of its comprehensive licensing and enforcement program for the company’s foundational micro-betting patents—including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,636,737 and 11,645,893, covering real-time mobile wagering, dynamic in-play triggers, integrity timestamps, and sub-10-second micro-event betting windows. - November 25, 2025 - You Call The Play
Tuff Coat® Introduces Tuff Court™ - a Next-Gen Sports Court Recreational Coating
Tuff Coat proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Tuff Court — a high-performance textured non-skid coating engineered specifically for asphalt and concrete recreational courts. Designed for superior durability and ease of application, Tuff Court is ideal for high-traffic sports environments including tennis, pickleball, basketball, volleyball courts, as well as skate parks. - November 03, 2025 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition Announces Inaugural GENEXSIS 2025 Summit
The Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition (GSIC), in partnership with SEICon, announces GENEXSIS 2025, Georgia’s premier sports innovation summit, set for November 12, 2025, in Atlanta. The one-day event will unite athletes, innovators, investors, and leaders from organizations like Georgia Tech, Microsoft, and the Atlanta Braves to explore how technology, data, and design are shaping the future of sports. - October 30, 2025 - The Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition
Nashville Selected as Host of 2034 Special Olympics USA Games
Thousands of athletes will come to Nashville to compete and showcase inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities in 2034. - October 29, 2025 - Special Olympics Tennessee
Come Celebrate the Spirit of Giving at the Moses Malone Celebrity Golf Classic at Sienna Golf Course
The Moses Eugene Malone – MEM – Foundation Limited (The MEM Foundation), a 501(c)(3), is a committed group of board members that provide programming initiatives and partnerships in support of communities in the Texas and Virginia area. The Foundation will provide resources that promote education and self-fulfillment to student athletes and is dedicated to nurturing future productive citizens by strengthening children through philanthropic giving, leadership development and volunteer service. - August 29, 2025 - Moses Eugene Malone - MEM - Foundation
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches Both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be Promoted to the NBA as and the Development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be promoted to the NBA as and the development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women’s Game. - July 28, 2025 - ALTbasketball, Inc.
Former MLB CFO, Jonathan Mariner, Joins Harbinger Sports Partners as GP
Harbinger Sports Partners Fund I, LP, the $750 million private equity fund focused on minority investments in major U.S. professional sports franchises, led by industry heavy weights Mark Cuban, Steve Cannon and Rashaun Williams, proudly announces the appointment of Jonathan Mariner as General... - July 07, 2025 - Harbinger Sports Partners
BESLA Closes Out 2025 Mid-Year Conference in Atlanta with Honors for Matt Barnes and Lil Jon
BESLA held its 2025 Mid-Year Conference in Atlanta (May 29-31), gathering legal, entertainment, and sports professionals. The event, themed "Bridging the Gap: Advocacy, Artistry & Access," featured panels, workshops, and networking. Fulton County declared May 29 "BESLA Day." Honorees included Lil Jon (Beacon of Industry Award) and Matt Barnes (Power Player Award). Discussions covered collegiate athletics, child performer protection, and more. - June 09, 2025 - Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association
Renz Julian Drops New Single "She Get Low," Featuring Drake
Bay Area artist Renz Julian drops new single, album, & documentary movie. - June 09, 2025 - Renz Julian
Celebration of Life Event Honoring NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo
Free event open to the public; no registration or ticket is required. - May 23, 2025 - The Mutombo Family
Steve Cannon, Mark Cuban and Rashaun Williams Announce Plans to Launch Harbinger Sports Partners, a $750 Million Fund That Will Focus on Major U.S. Sports Franchises
Management of the Harbinger Sports Partners Fund I, LP, a $750 million private equity vehicle, officially announced plans to launch today with a differentiated model built around direct operational experience, secondary market expertise, and a data-driven approach to identifying undervalued sports assets. - May 16, 2025 - Harbinger Sports Partners
FantasySpin Partners with Birches Health to Enhance Responsible Gaming Initiatives
FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, today announced a comprehensive partnership with Birches Health, a leading national provider of responsible gaming resources and problem gambling support services, to enhance and expand its responsible gaming initiatives. This... - May 13, 2025 - FantasySpin
Celebration of Life Event Honoring NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo
The family of NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo, who passed away on September 30, 2024, invites the public to a Celebration of Life event commemorating his remarkable life and enduring legacy. - April 14, 2025 - The Mutombo Family
Harlem Globetrotters’ Digital Library Series and All Short Form Content Now Available on VIZIO’s WatchFree+
The Harlem Globetrotters FAST channel, powered by SPACEMOB, is now accessible on VIZIO's WatchFree+ platform, available on both VIZIO TVs and their mobile app. - April 03, 2025 - Answer Media
FantasySpin Accelerates Growth with Strategic Expansion and Leadership Promotions
FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, today announced key leadership changes and a successful beta launch in driving forward its next phase of growth. FantasySpin’s patented gameplay blends the skill of DFS with the excitement of a gamified experience,... - February 18, 2025 - FantasySpin
TradingCardsMarketplace.com Joins Forces with FlexOffers.com to Expand Its Reach in the Trading Card Industry
TradingCardsMarketplace.com, a premier online platform for buying and selling trading cards, has announced a strategic move to FlexOffers.com, one of the industry's leading affiliate marketing networks. This collaboration is set to significantly expand TradingCardsMarketplace.com’s visibility and engagement within the trading card community by leveraging FlexOffers.com’s extensive network of publishers and content creators. - February 07, 2025 - TradingCardsMarketplace.com
Better-Bracket.com Unveils New Pool: College Football Playoffs 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game of the College Football Playoff. Simply create a "College Football Playoffs 2024" pool on Better-Bracket.com and share it with your friends. - December 08, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Better-Bracket.com Launches New Pool: The NBA Cup 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game starting with the NBA Cup Round of 8. Simply create a "NBA Cup 2024" pool on Better Bracket and share it with your friends. - December 05, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has announced a new partnership with TIGMA (Today I Give My All), an organization dedicated to advancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at Appalachian State University. This collaboration includes the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle, designed to celebrate school pride and provide direct financial support to Appalachian State student-athletes who are affiliated with TIGMA. - October 23, 2024 - Social House Vodka
Big Blue Madness Ushers in a New Era for College Basketball with ASB GlassFloor
The University of Kentucky's Big Blue Madness made history by debuting the ASB GlassFloor, a video sports floor that transforms fan experiences in college basketball. The interactive surface showcased vibrant visuals and custom graphics, creating an immersive atmosphere. This innovation offers new ways for colleges to engage fans, boost brand visibility, and enhance events. ASB GlassFloor's debut signals a new era for NCAA sports, blending technology with tradition to elevate the fan experience. - October 16, 2024 - ASB Systembau Horst Babinsky GmbH
Hoops Legend Lon Kruger Leads Game-Changing Team-Up: Real Estate Pros Join Coaches in Full-Court Press Against Cancer
Hall of Fame Coach Lon Kruger and KWSE member Mark Wiley announce a national partnership between Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment, American Cancer Society, and National Association of Basketball Coaches for Coaches vs Cancer. Kruger, a long-time supporter, calls it a "game-changer." The initiative includes kickoff events in 15 cities and a nationwide social media campaign to raise funds and awareness for cancer research and support programs. - September 30, 2024 - The Mark Wiley Group
Team Dunk Introduces Little Dunk with New Basketball-Themed Song to Celebrate the NBA Season
Team Dunk LLC introduces Little Dunk with a new basketball-themed version of "If You're Happy and You Know It" to celebrate the NBA season. The song will debut on YouTube on September 28, 2024, on the Coach Dunk channel. Founded by Simone Harris and Coach Aliko Dunk, Team Dunk combines education, music, and basketball to inspire kids. Follow Little Dunk on YouTube at @CoachDunk for new videos, music, and updates. - September 20, 2024 - TeamDunk
Alliance Volleyball, The Athlete Lab and Prime Performance Partner to Launch ACL Prevention Program for Middle Tennessee Athletes
The Athlete Lab and Prime Performance partner up with Alliance Volleyball Club to provide Williamson County Athletes a innovative solution to help prevent ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injuries and improve athletic performance. - September 06, 2024 - The Athlete Lab
The Moral Questions of Sports Launches Podcast on August 1, 2024
The Moral Questions of Sports launches its Podcast on August 1, 2024. In an era of sports media without landmark television shows such as The Sports Reporters, Outside the Lines, and Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, sport journalism has been marginalized. While the main sports stories will always... - July 30, 2024 - The Moral Questions of Sports
Fantasy Sports EVO is Changing the Way Daily Fantasy Sports is Played
Fantasy Sports EVO is a unique team-based daily fantasy sports app. How is it different? With EVO, users pick teams, not players to build their lineups. This one-of-a-kind platform simplifies daily fantasy – making it more accessible to a whole new pool of users who may have been previously intimidated by the amount of time and research fantasy demands. The platform hosts all major professional sports including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and WNBA. EVO is super fun, super easy, and for everyone. - June 18, 2024 - Fantasy Sports EVO
Student-Athletes Compete for Paid NIL Deal with Small Wins Candy Company Owned by Basketball Superstar Jayson Tatum
Small Wins, the famed candy company owned by renowned basketball superstar Jayson Tatum, which has taken an innovative approach to the world of candy, is now pioneering the world of NIL. The same day that Small Wins launched its product into retail stores across the country, it announced an... - May 16, 2024 - Name Image Likeness U, LLC
TeamCalendar.com Revolutionizes Sports Scheduling with Secure Calendar Integration
Announcing the launch of TeamCalendar.com, a new service that revolutionizes how sports fans manage and track game schedules for their favorite teams across major leagues like NBA, NHL, NFL, and MLB. TeamCalendar.com allows users to effortlessly combine multiple team schedules into one personal calendar without needing an account, enhancing both convenience and security. The platform supports one-click additions to Google, Outlook, and Apple calendars. - April 28, 2024 - TeamCalendar.com
Thailand Announces New IYBC 2024 Dates
FIBA’s approved international youth basketball tournament promises young athletes from around the globe a more competitive and challenging competition. - April 14, 2024 - Parent Group of Thai Youth Basketball Players
Milwaukee's Meta House Selected to Receive Major Grant from Bouncing Back Foundation and Nuna Baby Essentials
Former NBA star Vin Baker's charitable foundation announced a grant to support a Milwaukee organization dedicated to helping women and families achieve sobriety. - April 06, 2024 - Vin Baker Bouncing Back Foundation
First NABC Championship Basketball Coaching Clinic in New York Sparks Enthusiasm - April 26-28, 2024; Featuring an Exceptional Coaching Lineup
The NABC Championship Basketball Clinics, in partnership with Championship Productions, bring elite coaching education to New Rochelle, NY, at Iona University from April 26-28, 2024. Featuring legends and rising stars in coaching such as: Bob Hurley, Tobin Anderson, Mark Pope, and Fran Fraschilla, this milestone event includes on-court demos. Hosted by Championship Productions, a global sports instruction leader. - March 03, 2024 - Championship Productions
Virtual Emotional Intelligence/Anger Management Facilitator Certification
COVID-19 has dramatically increased the need for Certified Anger Management Facilitators worldwide, especially for business and industry. Anderson & Anderson, APC has been the leader in evidence-based intervention for impulse control since 1982. - November 09, 2023 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
What Championship Dreams Are Made of: College of Biblical Studies’ Ambassadors Basketball Inaugural Year is Off to a Great Start
The College of Biblical Studies is looking to the future as their men’s basketball team is making history. The Ambassadors have won 4 out of 5 games with as much as a 30-point lead. Their first home game was held Tuesday, Nov. 7 against Kansas Christian, the 2023 NCCAA Southwest Region... - November 09, 2023 - College of Biblical Studies
Sentinel Mouthguards Announces Biggest Sale of the Year: Black Friday Extravaganza Lasts All Month Long
Sentinel Mouthguards, the industry leader in custom mouthguards, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday sale, which is set to take place throughout the entire month of November, starting from November 1 and ending on December 1. This sale offers customers an exclusive opportunity to save big on premium dental protection and teeth whitening solutions, just in time for the holiday season. - November 07, 2023 - Sentinel Mouthguard Co.
Medium Large Sports Media Announces Strategic Team Expansions & Launch of New Toronto Raptors Digital Platform
Medium Large Sports Media, recognized as a leader in the field of digital sports journalism, has announced a series of key personnel shifts and the exciting introduction of a new platform tailored specifically for followers of the Toronto Raptors. Matthew Moreno's Promotion to Executive... - November 02, 2023 - Medium Large LLC
BEK TV Launches Free Live and on Demand Streaming App
BEK TV, a leading name in live sports and news broadcasting, is announcing the launch of its innovative streaming app, BEK TV+. Designed to cater to viewer’s needs, the app allows users to view BEK TV sports and news broadcasts, both live and on demand, at no cost. Recognized for its... - September 02, 2023 - BEK.TV
iBallin Launches "Play Locally - Win Globally"; iBallin - Around the World Challenge
Attention all basketball lovers! iBallin, the new International Competition platform (start-up) dedicated to celebrating basketball (and other) talents globally, is thrilled to launch the iBallin Around the World (iB-ATW) Challenge in your city. - August 09, 2023 - iBallin
Fanatics 101 Reaches Two Decade Milestone Business Anniversary
Twenty years ago, Keddrain “KD” Bowen opened his first business, KD Urban Wear, at the Mall of Johnson City—from the trunk of his car with only $300, a degree in Sports Management from Tusculum University and a dream. He now operates two sportswear retail stores doing business as... - July 27, 2023 - Fanatics 101
SportsCon: the Largest Interactive Sports Fan Experience on July 14-16 in Dallas, TX
SportsCon, the country's largest sports fan interactive experience, will kick-off its return on July 14 hosting a VIP Party at iCompete, followed by a 2-day action-packed convention from the 15-16 at the Fair Park Automobile Building. The event will host over 150 Professional Athletes and Sports... - July 14, 2023 - SportsCon
The College of Biblical Studies Announces Head Coaches for Men’s and Ladies’ Basketball Teams
The College of Biblical Studies’ Athletic Department announces the appointment of Danny Evans as the Men’s Basketball Head Coach and Patricia Luckey as the Women’s Head Coach for their inaugural season in fall 2023. - May 05, 2023 - College of Biblical Studies