Center for Irish Music to Celebrate St. Paul’s Irish Music Roots at "Gaela" Fundraiser
The Center for Irish Music (CIM) and Cork-born entertainer Máirtín de Cógáin invite you to celebrate Minnesota’s lively Irish music roots at Éigse CIM, A Gaela Event on February 26th, 2022. This semi-formal fundraiser for St. Paul’s own traditional Irish music school includes dinner with an Irish twist; Celtic themed silent auction; raffle for a chance to win a Wall of Wine, Whiskey or Winter Ale; and a concert featuring CIM's instructors, including award-winning and world-touring artists.
Saint Paul, MN, December 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Irish Music (CIM) and Cork-born entertainer Máirtín de Cógáin invite you to celebrate Minnesota’s lively Irish music roots at Éigse CIM, A Gaela Event on February 26th, 2022.
This semi-formal fundraiser for St. Paul’s own traditional Irish music school takes place at a new location this year: Profile Event Center. The event includes dinner with an Irish twist; Celtic themed silent auction; raffle for a chance to win a Wall of Wine, Whiskey or Winter Ale; and a concert featuring the stellar music of CIM’s Instructors, who boast recording, award winning, and world touring artists among their number.
Éigse (eg-shuh) is an Irish word used for festivals celebrating traditional Irish arts and culture. It is in this spirit that we gather to raise funds for The Center for Irish Music and its mission of handing down traditional Irish music through year-round private lessons and group classes. To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.centerforirishmusic.org/gaela or call (651) 815-0083.
About Emcee Máirtín de Cógáin
Descended from a long line of storytellers in Cork, and with two CCÉ All-Ireland’s for Storytelling under his belt, Máirtín gets no more joy out of life than the telling of stories. When not on stage singing, storytelling, dancing, or playing the bodhrán, Máirtín is treading the boards as an actor, most notably in the film The Wind that Shakes the Barley.
Additional Event Details
Date & Time: February 26, 2022, 5:00 - 10:00 pm
Location: Profile Event Center, 2630 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Tickets: Virtual and in-person tickets available. Prices range from $25-$1,000. For more information visit www.centerforirishmusic.org/gaela.
This semi-formal fundraiser for St. Paul’s own traditional Irish music school takes place at a new location this year: Profile Event Center. The event includes dinner with an Irish twist; Celtic themed silent auction; raffle for a chance to win a Wall of Wine, Whiskey or Winter Ale; and a concert featuring the stellar music of CIM’s Instructors, who boast recording, award winning, and world touring artists among their number.
Éigse (eg-shuh) is an Irish word used for festivals celebrating traditional Irish arts and culture. It is in this spirit that we gather to raise funds for The Center for Irish Music and its mission of handing down traditional Irish music through year-round private lessons and group classes. To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.centerforirishmusic.org/gaela or call (651) 815-0083.
About Emcee Máirtín de Cógáin
Descended from a long line of storytellers in Cork, and with two CCÉ All-Ireland’s for Storytelling under his belt, Máirtín gets no more joy out of life than the telling of stories. When not on stage singing, storytelling, dancing, or playing the bodhrán, Máirtín is treading the boards as an actor, most notably in the film The Wind that Shakes the Barley.
Additional Event Details
Date & Time: February 26, 2022, 5:00 - 10:00 pm
Location: Profile Event Center, 2630 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Tickets: Virtual and in-person tickets available. Prices range from $25-$1,000. For more information visit www.centerforirishmusic.org/gaela.
Contact
Center for Irish MusicContact
Aja McCullough Beers
651-815-0083
www.centerforirishmusic.org
Aja McCullough Beers
651-815-0083
www.centerforirishmusic.org
Categories