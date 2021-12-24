Center for Irish Music to Celebrate St. Paul’s Irish Music Roots at "Gaela" Fundraiser

The Center for Irish Music (CIM) and Cork-born entertainer Máirtín de Cógáin invite you to celebrate Minnesota’s lively Irish music roots at Éigse CIM, A Gaela Event on February 26th, 2022. This semi-formal fundraiser for St. Paul’s own traditional Irish music school includes dinner with an Irish twist; Celtic themed silent auction; raffle for a chance to win a Wall of Wine, Whiskey or Winter Ale; and a concert featuring CIM's instructors, including award-winning and world-touring artists.