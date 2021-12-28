Aldelo Announces Release of “Facial AI” Login Feature
Facial Recognition Technology Secures POS, Labor, and Manager Functions
Pleasanton, CA, December 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Aldelo, L.P., developer of the Aldelo Express Cloud POS restaurant technology platform that includes a native suite of merchant and customer-facing iOS and Android point-of-sale solutions, announces the release of its “Facial AI” login feature. The first application of the technology for the restaurant industry, Aldelo’s facial recognition solution utilizes a standard tablet for securing access to Aldelo Express POS, timekeeping modules used for tracking employee time, manager functions, and cloud back-office.
Use of facial recognition technology has steadily grown in the mobility, security, health, banking, and retail industries. It is the most natural of all biometric measurements because we recognize ourselves not by looking at our fingerprints or irises, but by looking at our faces. Aldelo’s technology requires no physical interaction or specialized equipment for capturing and authenticating users.
Aldelo Express merchants select from personal PINs, QR code badges, and now facial recognition for providing employee access to the POS. Face detection and face matching processes for verification/identification are fast. Through a simple “face detection, face capture, and face match” Aldelo utilizes biometrics to map facial features and compares the information with known faces stored and secured on the Aldelo Cloud. Users register their face with no coverings or glasses. Once enrolled the technology detects, captures, and matches users even while wearing a mask. User information is never shared, and restaurants manage employee records that can be easily deleted with no recoverable trace of personal data.
Over time, users become careless with their unique PINs and access cards and find ways to circumvent restaurant policies related to timekeeping abuses (“buddy punching”), voids, discounts, no-sales, manager overrides, and more. These security leaks are eliminated through facial ID.
“Facial AI is used daily across many industries eliminating redundant processes while saving time and increasing security for millions of people,” says Jeff Moore, V.P of Operations. “Applying facial recognition to Aldelo Express Cloud POS increases the security and authenticity of restaurant staff members accessing the POS system, including protecting management functions.”
Merchants that use ultra-competitive Aldelo Pay and Aldelo partner merchant services receive at ZERO additional cost Aldelo Express Cloud POS, a centralized multi-store restaurant technology platform, and the Masa+ suite of online solutions including QR code ordering and payments.
Learn more at www.aldelo.com
Contact
Aldelo, L.P.Contact
Jeff Moore
877-639-8767
www.aldelo.com
Also, management@aldelo.com
