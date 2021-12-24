Caregivers Agency La Jolla, Firstat Nursing Services, Publishes Holiday Guide for Families with Seniors
La Jolla, CA, December 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Firstat Nursing Services, a caregiver agency serving La Jolla, CA, publishes helpful information for families with seniors about In-Home Skilled Nursing Care.
“Families face difficult decisions when it comes to making long-term care and living arrangements for loved ones. The right in-home skilled nursing service can provide peace of mind that a loved one receives the expert care they need to thrive,” says Linnea Goodrich, president of Firstat Nursing Services.
Here are three things to know about in-home skilled nursing care:
Visiting Nurses Can Be Kind and Compassionate - Whether in-home nursing is a temporary solution or a long-term plan, nurses are out there who are kind and driven by a genuine passion for care. Choose the right service, and your loved one will receive the attention they deserve medically and build genuine friendships with trusted, compassionate people.
Skilled Nurses Can Accommodate a Family Schedule - Skilled nursing services offer part-time and full-time care depending on the level of care needed. From a few hours a day to a more long-term solution, quality agencies will help design an at-home care plan that works for the entire family.
Solutions for Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care - Navigating the uncertainties of complicated diseases, including memory loss and physical decline, can be challenging for families. When a loved one progresses through Alzheimer’s or Dementia, it can be difficult to provide the level of care needed. Expert nurses certified by the Alzheimer’s Association offer hands-on experience. Knowing that a loved one is safe and secure is invaluable for families.
People wanting to learn more about home health, caregivers, in-home care, and Firstat Nursing Services are encouraged to call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.FirstatOfSanDiego.com
About Firstat Nursing Services
Linnea Goodrich is the owner of Firstat Nursing Services, the only Home Care Agency in San Diego that is both State licensed and certified by the Alzheimer’s Association. Firstat Nursing Services has been providing a higher standard of home nursing, home health, and homecare services for elderly, disabled, and injured people in the greater San Diego area since 1997.
To give families and seniors a better understanding of how in-home care can help their daily lives, Firstat has developed a free online assessment tool. To see how it can help, call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.FirstatOfSanDiego.com.
Firstat Nursing Services
Linnea Goodrich
411 Camino del Rio South, Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92108
619-220-7600
info@firstatofsandiego.com
