Patricia Ronderos Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
Patricia Ronderos in the University Park, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group Has Earned the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award.
Sarasota, FL, December 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Ronderos, an associate at RE/MAX Alliance Group, has been presented with the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least seven years of service with the company.
“The Lifetime Achievement Award is an extraordinary accomplishment,” said RE/MAX Alliance Group Broker and Co-Owner Peter Crowley. “Patricia’s tireless dedication to serving her clients, customers and community has allowed her to achieve this high honor.”
A Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), Ronderos serves English speaking and Spanish speaking customers. She is based in the University Park office at 8037 Cooper Creek, University Park, Florida, 34201, and can be reached at (941) 504-0381.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
