Karin Dubbs Earns RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award
Karin Dubbs in the Englewood, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group Has Earned the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award.
Englewood, FL, December 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Karin Dubbs, an associate at RE/MAX Alliance Group, has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award. This prestigious award recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during their career.
As a Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), Dubbs has extensive knowledge of the local market. She has a true passion for her career, taking pride in her prompt, quality service and genuinely caring for her customers. Prior to her real estate career, she owned a small business in landscape design and maintenance having earned a bachelor's degree in Horticulture from Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. She is an active member of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, donating time and resources back to the community.
The Englewood office is located at 2230 S. McCall Road, Englewood, Florida 34224. Dubbs can be reached at (941) 350-7392 or karindubbsfloridahomes@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
As a Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), Dubbs has extensive knowledge of the local market. She has a true passion for her career, taking pride in her prompt, quality service and genuinely caring for her customers. Prior to her real estate career, she owned a small business in landscape design and maintenance having earned a bachelor's degree in Horticulture from Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. She is an active member of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, donating time and resources back to the community.
The Englewood office is located at 2230 S. McCall Road, Englewood, Florida 34224. Dubbs can be reached at (941) 350-7392 or karindubbsfloridahomes@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Categories