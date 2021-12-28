PeterKam.com Addresses Foodies That Remember and Crave for Foods Gone Extinct
Preserve the taste and memories of your favorite foods for future generations to enjoy.
Waipahu, HI, December 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PeterKam.com today announced the first user friendly guide to creating value-added foods. Preserve precious keepsake recipes for all to enjoy, in layman’s language.
“Commercializing your favorite recipes...for pleasure, profit, and posterity,” has been our mission says Peter Kam, President at PeterKam.com, to preserve the taste and memories of foods you enjoy.
Features and benefits include:
How to bottle/package your products without regulatory issues including permits and licenses
Confidentiality discussed in full detail
All questions answered including cost and use of preservatives
Free initial consultation will be available starting January 3, 2022. For more information, visit PeterKam.com. New products creation and consumption is booming during this pandemic, as more people are eating at home.
Additional information: Peter Kam is a Food Technologist with 45 years of experience in all food industry sectors, except restaurant operation. Academic qualifications include a B.S. Biology and M.S. Food Science (1975) from the University of Hawaii, and numerous certificates of achievement encompassing food regulations to plant set up. Peter's experience includes training courses and certifications from the Food & Drug Administration, National Canners Association, and Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance. Training and certification includes Sanitation Aspects of Food Service Equipment and Food Service Facility Plan Preparation and Review (NSF), Institutional Sanitary Food Service (FDA, DHEW), Better Processing Control School (FDA, NCA, 1974), Preventive Control Qualified Individual, FSPCA (2018), Food Hygiene & Food Safety (2018), Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Point (HACCP) - Principles of Food Protection (2018). Peter has a legal and regulatory background from working as a food inspector for the Hawaii State Department of Health, Sanitation Branch, and Food and Drug Branch for nine years. Part of his job duties was food product label review and keeping up to date with weekly revisions in the Code of Federal Regulations.
Food processing is his hobby. His passion for knowledge and food science has led him to read every reference in the back of every textbook he studied while in school. In addition, Peter attends trade shows and reads trade magazines and journals to keep up with the latest food innovation.
The unique success factor of PeterKam.com is the combination of technical expertise with successful business experience. Creative, practical application of food science and food processing is his specialty.
