Loveforce International Releases Year End Report for 2021
On Monday, December 27th, Loveforce International released a year-end report highlighting a large increase in revenue for its recorded music and publishing divisions.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Monday, December 27th, Loveforce International has issued it’s year end report for 2021. The report covered both the Recorded Music and Publishing Divisions of the company.
The Recorded Music Division reported a 150% increase in revenues over 2020. Reasons given for the increase include the signing of more recording artists and improved distribution and promotion avenues.
There was also a 400% increase in revenues from the publishing division. The Publishing Division includes both book and music publishing. Revenues from the book publishing division were on par with revenues from 2020. They would have decreased except for one of our key titles (Slices of Life by Mark Wilkins) getting distributed into Walmart.
Increases in music publishing were attributed to improvements in two areas. First, was the increase in songs due to acquisitions of song catalogs, and publishing from new artists signed to the label. Songs that Loveforce International became administrative co-publishers on more than doubled between December 2020 and December 2021. Second, improved registration of new acquisitions to key databases necessary for royalty payments.
“This has been an excellent year for us. It is part of our planned upward trajectory since the Digital reboot of our record division in late January 2020,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Our Royalty payouts to songwriters and artists has increased by the same amounts as our increases in revenue,” he continue.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
