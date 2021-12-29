Global Safety Network Automates their Sales Commissions Using QCommission
Half Moon Bay, CA, December 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that Global Safety Network has automated their sales commission process using QCommission.
Global Safety Network is a “national provider of risk management solutions.” Their company provides employers with work place solutions to promote ease of hiring, employee retention, compliance and confidence. Global Safety Network’s commitment to customer satisfaction makes them one of the leading providers of employment screening services in the country. Aside from the wide array of management solutions they provide, Global Safety Network also has hundreds of discounted products that one can purchase to further ensure a safe and drug-free workplace.
Global Safety Network has different commission plans for multiple payees. They pay commissions for their internal sales reps, independent sales reps, and alliance partners. For them, paying commissions is also based on different products, calculating different commission rates based on date.
Manually doing all of the above took a lot of time and effort, not to mention the entire process was prone to errors – which could cost a lot of money if not corrected promptly.
Since Global Safety Network switched to QCommission, the countless hours of manual sales commission computations have been drastically reduced to an average of 8 hours per month.
With Global Safety Network’s inevitable growth in the near future, they are expecting an increased number of payees and are looking forward to continuously working with QCommission to help them manage their sales commission calculations for them.
When asked about their experience with QCommission, this is what Karyn Skyberg, Sr. Analyst at Global Safety Network, had to say, “Our company is faced with a number of different commission plans for multiple payees. We faced some challenges that, we have to admit, had us slightly concerned. A discussion with our QCommission Representative had everyone stepping up to identify problems to help us resolve our issues quickly and to our complete satisfaction. We could easily see how important 100% customer satisfaction is for everyone on the QCommission team. They are very knowledgeable and helpful and we appreciate every effort they put in for us to make our transition to QCommission a success. A special thank you to Vijay, Siva, Chandru, and everyone else on the QCommission team. We appreciate all of your help and look forward to working with you in the future as our business continues to grow.”
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual processes for sales commission processing. Even with tools like spreadsheets, QuickBooks, etc., the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that Global Safety Network decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
