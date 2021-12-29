FroXx Completes Working Version of Holo3D Remote Services, a Framework for Immersive Remote Support for 5G Broadcast Equipment Using HoloLens 2
German tech start-up completes research into easily adaptable technology that can make radio equipment deployment and repair easier and faster than ever; final testing underway.
Potsdam, Germany, December 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Continuing their exploration into some of the most exciting implementations of technology today, German start-up FroXx is pleased to announce the completion of their initial development into an immersive platform for instantaneous communication of everything needed for 5G radio network repair.
The new system, called Holo3D Remote Services, uses mixed reality and Microsoft HoloLens 2 devices to support faster deployment and maintenance of telecom 5G radio network equipment.
“With a current global push to implement 5G technology, we knew there would be an interest in finding the most cost-efficient and safest ways to work on this equipment,” said Vasile Nedelcu, chief technologist FroXx GmbH.
The system works through the HoloLens 2 device, creating an immersive view of the workspace in terms of literal visual representation and the depth of knowledge made available for the repair to the technician.
A field technician wearing a HoloLens 2 device will start their work at the telecom network site. Then through the device, the field technician will be able to see the equipment with the HoloLens connected wirelessly to the backend application.
And while 5G services were targeted in their project, the system can also be easily adapted to legacy telecommunication radio networks.
The approach does not rely specifically upon the 5G network so the system in a variety of ways on systems across the globe.
While the system uses a complex system of state-of-the-art technologies, at the heart of the application is the ability for a field technician to have access to all the resources that would be available at a workstation.
Once everyone is in place, the field technician starts their HoloLens 2 device and will open the Holo3D application which will connect via wireless network to the backend systems.
The equipment will be tagged through a barcode or QR system to allow backend systems to recognize and pull relevant files and media needed in order for the technician to work on the equipment.
One of the amazing parts of the system was the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to create those backend connections. Once the systems connect, the technician has access to images, procedures and manuals from the cloud, allowing them to know everything about the equipment on site.
Navigating the available information will be done through Dynamics 365 software, including remote assist.
The net effect means the expert will see in real-time what the field technician is seeing through the HoloLens and can guide the technician at the antenna site throughout the process of fixing the issue.
And while the systems are being accessed, logs are being generated for later tracking and review.
Those later make audits much easier to complete. Users will get a built-in record of the work done as well as for training and operations purposes, ensure efficiencies in the future and readily available tower information directly from the site as reviewed by the expert.
And knowing the steps, the technicians took, and the outcomes can help identify future equipment problems faster. The ability to teach from real-world applications is invaluable to these companies, and this makes it easier than ever before.
The FroXx system is a unique combination of new and existing hardware and software that creates a one-of-a-kind approach to telecom equipment maintenance.
Outside of personnel on-site and at a workstation, the implementation requires a HoloLens 2 device, a Microsoft wearable device with mixed-reality capabilities.
Transmitting the data from the site would be telecommunication equipment that allows for remote connectivity and connectivity to the network, radio and base units and antennas.
The system allows seamless access to the images, procedures, instructions, manuals, and other data, along with views captured by the on-site technician. This workflow is accomplished in part by using Dynamic 365 Guides – a mixed-reality application for Microsoft HoloLens that helps operators by providing holographic instructions when and where they are needed.
Azure Spatial Anchors – a Microsoft Azure managed cloud service and developer platform that enables multi-user, spatially aware mixed reality experiences across HoloLens, iOS, and Android devices – is also implemented in the system, along with Dynamic 365 remote assist allowing the on-site technician access to needed information using augmented visualizations and real-time mark-up.
The new system is currently under review for a prototype application and undergoing final testing for Microsoft HoloLens 2 devices.
Holo3D Remote Services will also support other mixed reality or extended reality devices as they become available.
About FroXx GmbH
Tech start-up FroXx GmbH was established in the Greater Berlin Area, Germany, in July 2020. The company fosters seamless interaction between people and technology.
In an era in which physical and digital worlds blend, FroXx seeks to go beyond intuitive interactions with data and unlock next levels of user experience.
Through 3D remote services, digital products and consulting, the company will help its customers to be ready for "Industry 4.0."
For more information about FroXx GmbH, visit www.froxx-industries.com.
Contact Information:
Vasile Nedelcu, Chief Technologist
FroXx GmbH
Berlin, Germany
+49 30 89628641
E-Mail: info@froxx-industries.com
www.froxx-industries.com
