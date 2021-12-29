Tweaking Technologies Releases New Updates For TweakShot Screen Recorder
Jaipur, India, December 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TweakShot Screen Recorder, designed and developed by a renowned IT Solutions Company, Tweaking Technologies, has received a slew of updates to enhance overall user-experience. The Windows application provides all the essential tools required for capturing a variety of screenshots and recording screen activities with on-screen mouse movements. Lately, the organization has added Auto Stop and Auto Split features to the software.
With the Auto Stop feature, users can schedule the time for ending the screen recording automatically. Users can stop the screen capturing based on exact time, specific duration or file size. With the Auto Split feature, users can easily split and save the recordings in multiple files, according to the set minutes or file size. This makes the file sharing process effortless.
“Screenshots & video recordings have been recognized as one of the most important assets for a professional or freelancer. You probably see them in tutorials or use them for everyday communication. However, the trick is learning when and how to use the right ones, which can certainly make your project or presentation stand out from others. Fortunately, the TweakShot Screen Recorder comes equipped with all the ideal qualities needed for capturing high-quality screenshots and recordings. We’ll keep on adding new features to the tool, so that it can ease and enhance overall user-experience,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder, CEO, Tweaking Technologies.
Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Product Manager, Vice-President, Tweaking Technologies, further added, “TweakShot’s new features, Auto Stop & Auto Split, will certainly help several users in increasing overall productivity. Since everything is automated, you don’t need to be physically present in front of your screen to get the task done. The new updates save your time and effort when it comes to completing tasks related to screenshot capturing & video recording with sound.”
Kindly visit the official TweakShot Screen Recorder website for more information: https://www.tweaking.in/tweakshot-screen-recorder/
About The Company: With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, Tweaking Technologies is a leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
